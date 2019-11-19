Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The late Brenda Duffy

The death has occurred of Brenda Duffy (née Gunn) late of Creamery Road, Ballymote, Sligo and formerly Clogheen, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Mater Private, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Owen, brothers Martin (Grange) and Jim (Dundrum, Tipperary), sisters Dymphna Colton (Dublin) and Ita Peters (Cahir, Co. Tipperary), aunt Mary Gleeson (Holycross, Co. Tipperary), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Perry's Funeral Home, Ballymote, on Wednesday from 4pm to 6.30pm with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12pm with burial afterwards in St. Columba's Cemetery, Ballymote. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Ballymote Church Alter Society.

The late Sean Hally

The death has occurred of Sean Hally late of Farrenkendry, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Sean, beloved brother of the late Josephine Burke, Mary Moloney, Margaret Pollin and Helen Hally. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, son Damian, daughters Catriona Ryan, Sandra O’Sullivan and Mary Kennedy, sons-in-law Rory, Michael and Richie, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Éanna, Molly and Éabha, brothers Eddie and Michael, sisters Catherine Fahey, Bernie Brady and Breda Kerrigan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Tuesday evening from 6pm with Removal at 9pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael McGrath

The death has occurred of Michael (Sonny) McGrath late of Dillon Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Lagganstown, Golden, Co. Tipperary, November 18th, 2019, Michael (Sonny). Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary. On Wednesday evening, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Josephine Ryan

The death has occurred of Josephine Ryan (née Forrestal) formerly Newhill, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary / Castlerea, Roscommon. Suddenly, after a short illness. Predeceased by her daughter Charlene, sister Mary, parents Michael and Mary (Cooleeney, Moyne). Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Tanya and Mindy (Doyle), son John jnr, grandchildren, sons-in-law Donacha and Stephen, daughter-in-law Eileen, John snr, brothers Martin, Tommy and Michael, sisters Christina, Bridget, Margaret, Pauline, Kathleen and Nancy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 20th Nov., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 21st Nov., at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Ned Stapleton

The death has occurred of Ned Stapleton late of Longfordwood, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully on the 18th November 2019 in the Dean Maxwell home, Roscrea. Predeceased by his son Garry and brother Fr John Stapleton. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Madge and daughter Mary Shanahan, sons Seamus, Tom, John, Richard, Eamon, Noel, son-in-law Tim, daughters-in-law Marian, Mary, Sarah, Yvonne, Sarah and Eamon’s partner Caroline. Cherished by seventeen grandchildren, his godchildren, his sister, Sr. Catherine Stapleton, brothers Paddy and Jim, sisters-in-law Theresa and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, his cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and the residence and staff at the Dean Maxwell Home. Reposing at Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (Eircode E53NY70) on Tuesday from 4:00pm with rosary at 7:30pm. Private Removal from his daughter’s residence to St Bridget’s Church, Clonakenny, Roscrea to arrive at 11:45 am for funeral mass at 12:00pm on Wednesday with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only , donations if desired to the Dean Maxwell Roscrea.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.