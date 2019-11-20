Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The late Biddy Hickey

The death has occurred of Biddy Hickey (née Colville) late of Dominic Street, Cashel, Tipperary / Dualla, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and all the Staff at Acorn Lodge. Biddy, beloved wife of the late Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Sean, daughter-in-law Sharon, granddaughter Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick Hoolan

The death has occurred of Patrick "Patsy" Hoolan late of Clashagad, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Mary and Patricia, son PJ, brothers Johnny and Malachy, sisters Kitty, Peggy, Sadie and Carmel, sons-in-law Mark and Pat, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Hannah, Patrick, Eoin and Emer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in St. Patrick's Funeral Home, Dunkerrin on Thursday evening from 5.00 with removal at 7.15 arriving in St. Mary's Church, Dunkerrin at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Offaly Palliative Care. (Church & Funeral Home are located off Exit 23 of the M7 Motorway).

The late Mary O'Brien

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née Tierney) late of Kilmolash Lower, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and staff of St. Teresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Wife of the late Gus O’Brien. Very deeply regretted by her loving son James, daughter Annette (English), grand-daughters Emma and Rose, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Eoin, sisters-in-law, Sr Martha and Mary Tierney, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Teresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Alice O'Brien

The death has occurred of Alice O'Brien (née Quinn) late of Thurles, Tipperary. Alice O'Brien (nee Quinn), "Caragh", Brittas Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 18th November 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of the late Micheál, beloved wife and best friend of Antóin. Alice will be sadly missed by Antóin, her children Jim and Edel, her daughter-in-law Carol and son-in-law Ger, her sister Mary (Guilfoyle), her brother-in-law Joe, her adored grandchildren Michele, Andrew, Kevin, Sarah, Oisín, Conall and Aoileann, her best friend Helen, her niece and nephews, her relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Codladh sámh i mbaclaínn na n-aingeal di agus Micheál taobh léi. Reposing at home on Thursday, 21st November, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption for 8.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 a.m. and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Biddy Turner

The death has occurred of Biddy Turner (née Craddock) late of 57 Moyne Rd., Thurles, Tipperary. Biddy, who spent her final week in the loving care of the Palliative Care Team and the wonderful staff of The Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and daughter Breda (1974 Bombings). Dearly loved mother of Seamus (Jim), Marie (Power), Francis (Frank), Joe, Annette (Loughman) and Michelle (Heaney). Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Seamus, Simon and Seamus, daughters-in-law Claire and Carol, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Josie, Bernie and Peggy, God Daughter Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, carers, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday, 21st November, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church on Friday, 22nd November, for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Suir Haven, Thurles.

