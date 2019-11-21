Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, November 21, 2019

The late David Hennessy

The death has occurred of David Hennessy late of Rosbeg, Annacarty, Tipperary. Peacefully at the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum, David, predeceased by his sister Bridie Kearney; sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Shane and David, daughters Marian, Nora, Emma and Roseanne, brothers Pat, Noel and Jim, sister Sr. Hilary (Loreto Convent, Kilkenny), grandsons Shane and Thomas, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Adam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Thursday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late William Stapleton

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Stapleton late of Castlebridge, Wexford and formerly of Upperchurch, Thurles. Beloved husband of the late Sadie, father of Sharon, Kathleen (Doyle), Tom and Will. Sadly missed by his daughters, sons, grandchildren David, Rory, Mal, Liam, Kira and Jake, daughters-in-law Karen and Tracey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence in Castlebridge (Y35 H5NO) on Friday from 2 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Funeral to arrive at St Ibar’s Church, Castlebridge, on Saturday morning for 12 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Ibar’s Cemetery, Castlebridge. House private on Saturday morning, please.

