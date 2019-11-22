Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, November 22, 2019

The late Cillian Gerard Shanahan

The death has occurred of Cillian Gerard Shanahan late of Ballyneety North, Pallasgreen, Limerick / Offaly / Tipperary. Peacefully at home, Cillian Gerard, in his 2nd year; predeceased by his grandfather Paddy Shanahan and his aunt Claire Walsh. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Myles and Michelle, brother Myles, grandparents Gerry and Marie Walsh, Tinnycross, Tullamore and Bernie Shanahan, Doon, aunts, uncles, godparents, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at his home (V94 WDF3) Saturday evening from 4 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church Templebraden for Mass of the Angels on Sunday morning at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon cemetery. Donations if desired to Jack & Jill Foundation. (There will be no 10 o’c Mass in Templebraden on Sunday morning)

The late Jimmy Bourke

The death has occurred of Jimmy Bourke late of 6 Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of St. Conlon's Nursing Home, Nenagh, 21st of November 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jenny. Deeply regretted by his loving son David, daughter Elizabeth, grandson Sean, sister Breda (Mc Loughlin), relatives & many friends, especially in Óglaigh na hÉireann, Lower Ormond Branch. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Saturday evening from 4’oc to 6’oc. Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Sunday morning at 11.45am for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kenyon St. Cemetery.

The late Paul Brady

The death has occurred of Paul Brady late of Ballygrauige Court and late of Ashley Park Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Lily. brothers Sean, Kim, Michael & Raymond. Sister Maureen, sisters-in-law Lillian and Breda, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive at St.Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

The late Sr. Aileen Fenton

The death has occurred of Sr. Aileen Fenton late of Presentation Convent, Clonmel, Tipperary. In the tender care of the nurses and staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel. Sr. Aileen, (formerly Sr. Assumpta), sadly missed by her Presentation Sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at the Presentation Convent this Friday afternoon from 3 o'clock with evening prayer at 5.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning in St.Mary's Church, Irishtown, Clonmel at 11 o'clock. Burial thereafter in the Convent Cemetery.

