Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, November 23, 2019

The late Carmel Costello

The death has occurred of Carmel Costello (née Farrelly) late of Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Beloved wife of James (deceased), mother of Alan, Lisa, Aisling, Clíodhna and Dara. Mamó to Doireann, Siún, Donagh and Odhran. sister of Ann, Mel, Seán (deceased), Angela, Colette, Imelda, Bernadette, Philomena and Tom. Sadly missed by all extended family and wide circle of friends. Memorial mass to take place in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea on Friday 29th November 2019 at 12pm. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam.

The late Catherine Blackmore

The death has occurred of Catherine Blackmore (née Hogan) late of 66 Mountain View, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her husband Brian, daughter Caroline, son Stephen, daughter-in-law Catherine. Forever missed by her grandchildren James, Ross and Emily, bothers, sisters and extended family. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St Nicholas’ Church for Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.

The late Margaret McGrath

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) McGrath (née Morton) late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Kilmuckridge, Co. Wexford. Peggy passed away peacefully on Friday morning. Predeceased by her granddaughter Sarah. Beloved wife of John (Toss) and loving mother of Trisha, Seamus and Michael she will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, sisters Lizzie, Mary & Nancy, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Darren O'Leary

The death has occurred of Darren O'Leary late of Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Leona, daughter Maddie, son Tyler, father Jimmy, mother Margaret, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Darren wll be reposing at his residence on Saturday 23rd November from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Oliver’s Church on Sunday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Cillian Gerard Shanahan

The death has occurred of Cillian Gerard Shanahan late of Ballyneety North, Pallasgreen, Limerick / Offaly / Tipperary. Peacefully at home, Cillian Gerard, in his 2nd year; predeceased by his grandfather Paddy Shanahan and his aunt Claire Walsh. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Myles and Michelle, brother Myles, grandparents Gerry and Marie Walsh, Tinnycross, Tullamore and Bernie Shanahan, Doon, aunts, uncles, godparents, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home (V94 WDF3) Saturday evening from 4 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Templebraden for Mass of the Angels on Sunday morning at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Jack & Jill Foundation. (There will be no 10 o’c Mass in Templebraden on Sunday morning).

