Tipperary deaths - Sunday, November 24, 2019

The late Mary Spencer

The death has occurred of Mary Spencer (née Shields) late of Ballinacourty, Aherlow, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. 22th November 2019. Mary. Predeceased by her father, mother, brother & sister. Deeply regretted by her husband Edward, loving mother to Eddie (Ballinard), Noel (Aherlow), Elizabeth & Gemma (Aherlow), adored nana to Gavin, Rachael, Patrick & Charlotte. Sadly missed by her loving family daughters-in-law Kate & Joanne, son-in-law Paddy, sisters Martina Sutton, (Tipperary), Chris (England), brothers Thomas (Tipperary), Brendan (England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, & a large circle of friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral service on Monday at 2pm in St. Sedna's Church, Clonbeg, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary. Followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Catherine Taylor

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Taylor (née Flynn) late of Bella Road, Shanrahan, Clogheen, Tipperary. Wife of the late Albin. Deeply regretted by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Lorraine, sister Chriss, grandchildren Sean, Shannon and Shea, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday for 12 o'clock Mass in St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

