Tipperary deaths - Monday, December 2, 2019

The late Margaret Burke (née Broderick), Clonmel

The death has occurred of Margaret Burke (née Broderick) Clonacody, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. November 30, 2019 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital in the presence of her loving family (wife of the late Michael Burke). Very deeply regretted by her loving children Mary, Sheila, Thomas, Margaret, Michael and Oliver, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, relatives, neighbour, carers and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh on Tuesday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fethard Day Care Centre.

May Peg rest in peace



The late Anthony Carey, Ballina

The death has occurred of Anthony Carey, 4 Grange Road, Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of Milford Hospice. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, daughter Sandra, son Keith, grandchildren Kieran, Ellen, Marie and James, sisters Ann and Mary, brothers Michael and PJ, son in law Trevor, daughter in law Susan, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe on Monday, the 2nd of December, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina for 11:30am Mass on Tuesday, the 3rd of December, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

May his gentle soul rest in peace



The late Connie Crowe, Killenaule

The death has occurred of Connie Crowe, Moyne, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, November 30, 2019, in the loving care of staff at Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Dan and John, sister Peggy McGrath. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Paddy and Tommy, sisters Joan Ryan, Doreen Duke, Breda Bourke and Moira Cullivan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Breda Bourke's residence, Rathmoley, Killenaule (E41 Y959), this Monday evening from 4 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 o'clock for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c, followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 2 o'clock. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Rest in peace

The late Eileen Doyle (née Carey), Thurles

The death has occurred of Eileen Doyle (née Carey), Ballyduff House, Ballyduff, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. Predeceased by her husband Jim and daughter Marian. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Una and Aoife, sons Laurence and James, daughter in law Eibhlís, sons in law Ted and Adam, sisters Josie (Maher), Mary (Evans), Kathleen (Fogarty) and Una (Flanagan), brothers James and Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Jean (Carey), Mary (Hayes), Margaret (O'Sullivan) and Agnes (Maher), brothers in law Ian (Evans), Bill (Flanagan) and Michael (Doyle), relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at her residence (E41 F5T9) on Monday, 2nd December, from 4pm to 7pm, arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Tuesday 3rd at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May she rest in peace.



Late Paul Monks, Cashel / Templeogue

The death has occurred of Paul Monks, The Steeples, Dualla Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Templeogue, Dublin. November 30, 2019, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital. Paul, deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, sons Michael and Tony, daughters Siobhán and Louise, son-in-law Terence and Siobhán’s partner Andy, daughter-in-law Annamarie, grandchildren Oisín, Maeve, Lucy, Leo and Giacomo, sister Laura, brother Don, brother-in-law Denis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am followed cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harrold’s Cross, Dublin at 2pm.

May he rest in peace

The late Michael Reidy, Cahir

The death has occurred of Michael Reidy, Poulavalla, Ballylooby, Cahir, Tipperary. Michael passed away peacefully at St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. Husband of the late Teresa and father of the late Michael. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family Peter, Geraldine, Graham, John and Louise, brother John, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son John's house at Poulavalla (E21 R840) on this Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Kieran's church, Ballylooby, on Tuesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

May he rest in peace



The late Bernard Walsh, Fethard

The death has occurred of Bernard Walsh, Burke Street, Fethard, Tipperary. The death has occurred of Bernard A. Walsh (Peace Commissioner, Retired Detective Officer An Garda Síochána, ex Bulmers), Abbey Grove, Burke Street, Fethard, Co Tipperary, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, his daughters Maura, Elaine, Anne, Karen and Lisa, his sister Rita, sisters in law, brothers in law, sons in law, ten grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Monday between 5pm and 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in the Augustinian Abbey, Fethard, at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Tuesday morning.

May he rest in peace