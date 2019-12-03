Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The late John Heffernan, Rathfarnham / Clonmel

The death has occurred of John Heffernan, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Árd Gaoithe, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. November 30, 2019. Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend of Patricia and loving father to Martin, Mary, Anne, Gerda and Patricia and much adored grandfather to Mark (RIP), Kate, Shane, Rachel, Claire, Oonagh, Helen, John, Daniel and Amelia, and great-granddaughter Sofia; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, their partners Niall, Shay and Fiona, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law Teresa and Phillo and all his extended family and friends.

John will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Tuesday (December 3) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Kilmashogue Cemetery. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors Rathfarnham on (01) 406-1000.

May he rest in peace



The late Kathleen O'Donnell, Ballylooby

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Donnell, Rehill, Ballylooby, Tipperary. Kathleen, pre-deceased by her mother Alice, father John and brother Billy. Deeply regretted by her brother Tom and sister Margaret (Slattery), sister-in-law Betty, brother-in-law Pat, nieces Al, Lily and Alison, nephews John and Patrick, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her nephew John's residence, Rehill (E21V184), on this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby on Wednesday morning for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

May she rest in peace.

The late Timmy (Jnr) Reardon, Tipperary Town / Portarlington

The death has occurred of Timmy (Jnr) Reardon, Portarlington, Co. Laois and Rathnaveen, Tipperary, November 30, 2019. (Unexpected).

May he rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later

The late Stephen Troy, Moyne

The death has occurred of Stephen Troy, Kylemakill, Moyne, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Nenagh Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Conor and Donnacha, grandchildren Keelan, Daragh, Jamie, Donnacha-James, Tristan, Claudia, Dean, Kyle and Clarissa, daughters in law Deirdre and Lorraine, sister Mairead (Power), brother Denis, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Martin, sister-in-law Ellen, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, December 3, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Moyne at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 4, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May he rest in peace.