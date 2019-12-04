Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The late Paddy Evans, Tipperary Town

The death has occurred of Paddy Evans, Brookville, Tipperary Town, December 3, 2019, Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Danny, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Rest in peace

The late Mary Fennessy (née Guidera), Clonmel

The death has occurred of Mary Fennessy (née Guidera), Melview Nursing Home and formerly of Marian Court, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, December 2, 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home. Wife of the late David and mother of the late Josephine Rourke (née Fennessy), Thurles. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Eileen, son Anthony, daughter-in-law Clodagh, son-in-law Bill, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Anne and Peggy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery, Grange. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

May she rest in peace



The John J. Hassett, Thurles

The death has occurred of John J. Hassett, Croke Street, Thurles and formerly Ballytarsna and Old Road, Cashel.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his daughters Brigid, Máire, Gráinne, Aedín and Niamh, son Liam, grandchildren, brothers Mick, Br Alfred and Billy, sisters Eileen and Kathleen, sons in law Roger, Gearóid, and Kristian, daughter in law Tracey, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Joan, Emily, Mary and Kathleen, brothers in law Eddie and John, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday 5th Dec. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 6th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballysheehan Graveyard, Cashel.

May he rest in peace



The late Maureen Kearney, Templemore

The death has occurred of Mrs Maureen Kearney, Lacey Avenue and Church Street, Templemore. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to ISPCA.

The late Annastatia (Anna) Maher (née Kelly), Kilrush, Thurles

The death has occurred of Annastatia (Anna) Maher (née Kelly), Kilrush, Thurles, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Donal; deeply regretted by her loving family Sandra, Eleanor, Caitriona, Don and Ann-Marie, grandchildren Dale, Cara, Winona, Saoirse, Sean, Roisin, Shane, Ciara and Domhnall, daughter-in-law Anne, brother Paddy, sisters Mairette, and Mary, brother-in-law Mick, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode E41 PF53) on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning to St. Joseph & St. Brigid's Church, Bohernanave Thurles at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only please.

Rest in peace

The late Sean (John) O'Callaghan, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Sean (John) O'Callaghan, New Toberaheena, Cahir Road, Clonmel, December 2, 2019 at Cork University Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Terri, daughters Ciara and Sheena, sons-in-law Richie and Derek, grandchildren Ciarán, Niamh, Roisín, Max and Olan, brother Frank, sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday morning at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by Private Cremation.

May he rest in peace

The late Timmy (Jnr) Reardon, Tipperary Town / Portarlington

The death has occurred of Timmy (Jnr) Reardon, Portarlington, Co. Laois and Rathnaveen, Tipperary. November 30, 2019, (Unexpectedly) Timmy (Jnr): Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Timmy and Claire, his brothers Noel and James, sisters Margaret, Sharon, Bríd, Claire and Marie, aunts, uncle, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Wednesday (December 4) from 5:30pm to 7pm, arriving at St Michael’s Church, Tipperary for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30 am followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

May he rest in peace



The late Michael (Mick) Shanahan, Fishmoyne, Borrisoleigh

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Shanahan, Fishmoyne, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff of The Community Hospital of The Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Sean, Jim and Ned, sister Anna (Corcoran), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Wednesday evening from 6 pm with removal at 8 pm to the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Munroe. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 am, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Rest in peace