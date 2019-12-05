Tipperary deaths - Thursday, December 5, 2019

The late Mary Fitzgerald (née Cleary), Carrick-on-Suir

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald (née Cleary,) late of 24 Pearse Square, Carrick-On-Suir, Co Tipperary.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-On-Suir, on Thursday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30 to St Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to Scoil Cormac, Cashel.



The late Pauline Knight (née Wheatley), Nenagh

The death has occured of Pauline Knight (nee Wheatley), Callista, Dromineer, Nenagh. December 4, 2019. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Cecil, Dick, Sean, Tony and David, sisters Joy and Evelyn. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ted, daughters Valerie, Jeannette, Lian, Edwina and Edel, sons Aidan and Colin, brothers Noel, Pearse, Brendan, sisters Sheila, Ita, Jo, Maretti, Patricia and Dympna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many many friends.

Reposing at her residence (Callista), Eircode E45 R663 on Friday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday 7th December to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Dromineer Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice Homecare Team and Nenagh Daycare Centre.

House private on Saturday morning please.

Rest in peace



The late Peggy Liston (née Connolly), Tipperary Town / Cashel

The death has occurred of Peggy Liston (née Connolly), Marian Terrace, Tipperary Town and late of Ardmayle, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, December 4, 2019. Peggy, in the loving care of the staff of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Matt. Deeply regretted by her son Peter, daughters-in-law Breda and Aisling and adored grandson Patrick, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30 and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Rest in peace



The late Patrick McCarthy, Cloughjordan

The death has occurred of Patrick McCarthy, Coolnamona House E53 RD34, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Patrick deeply regretted by his loving brothers John, Joe, Gerry, Fr. Michael (Kenya), sister-in-law Dympna, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4 - 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to SS Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rest in peace.

The late John Powell, Birdhill / Murroe

The death has occurred of John Powell, formerly of Cregough, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary and Glenstal Murroe, Co. Limerick, December 4, 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh. Beloved husband of the late Josie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Josephine and Kathleen, sons in law Francis and Seamus, grandchildren Laura, Bernadette, Thomas, Sarah, Cian and Kevin, brother Denis, sister Bridie O’Reilly, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Friday 6th December from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill. Requiem Mass on Saturday 7th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Oesophageal Cancer Fund.

Rest in peace



The late Mary Ryan (née Moloney), Thurles / Cashel

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Moloney), formerly Moyne Road, Thurles and McCann Street, Cashel. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Eddy, sons Tommy and Eddie, daughters Sharon (Walsh) and Rosie (McGrath), grandchildren Aoife, Orla, Leah, Tom, Stephen, Caoimhe, Cian, Evan, Erika, Conor and Odhran, daughters-in-law Trena and Jenny, sons-in-law Joe and Tómas, brothers James, Anthony, Michael, Tommy and Eddie, sisters Margaret (Maher), Nora (Ryan), Bridgie (Cleary) and Geraldine (Corbett), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, December 5 from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday, December 6 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May She Rest In Peace.

The late John Gerard (Gerry) Sheils, Clonmel

The death has occurred of John Gerard (Gerry) Sheils, Coleville Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, December 3, 2019 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Predeceased by his son John). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Janet, daughter Jeanette, grandchildren Jessica and Diarmuid, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

May Gerry rest in peace

The late Pat Wade, London / Thurles

The death has occurred of Pat Wade, Kilburn, London and formerly 23 Kennedy Park, Thurles, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Kitty, brother John, niece Rachel. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Benny and Noel, sisters Anne (Stapleton), Mary (Cooke) and Catriona (Keane), nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Bohernanave Church, Thurles, on Sunday 8th Dec. at 11.30am. Interment of ashes afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May he rest in peace