Tipperary deaths - Friday, December 6, 2019

The late Michael Madden, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Michael Madden, Ciamaltha Meadows, Nenagh, Tipperary. Late of Rockford Nenagh. Predeceased by his beloved parents Michael (Snr) and Kit. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion and cherished family Derek, Michael, James, Christine & Katie, brothers Gerry and Colm, sisters Anna, Mary, Sheila Teresa, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Saturday from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Remains arriving to Carrig Church, Ballycommon, on Sunday for his requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Monsea Graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The High Dependency Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

May Mike rest in peace

The late John Crofton, Newport / Limerick

The death has occurred of John Crofton, Mulcaire Manor, Newport, Tipperary / Limerick. Former Entertainer and of Griffin’s Funeral Home, Limerick.

John died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Muriel and adoring father to Jade & John. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and children, parents Ann & John, sisters Aislinn & Sinead, parents-in-law Joan & Billy Norris, sister-in-law Edel, brothers-in-law Timmy, Unal & John, nieces, nephews, relatives & his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Dec. 6th) from 5pm. Removal to St. John’s Cathedral at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Dec. 7th) at 10am. Funeral after to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Rest in Peace

The late Nora-Mae Hayden (née Campion), Moyne

The death has occurred of Nora-Mae Hayden (née Campion), Cooleeney, Moyne, Tipperary. Nora-Mae died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Monsignor Martin Campion, niece Triona Hennessy and nephews Stevie Campion and John Paul Kirwan. Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, sons Mark and Ailbe, daughters-in-law Karen and Therese, grandchildren Erin, Sara and Ciara, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (E41K446) on Friday evening from 3 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Moyne arriving at 11 o’clock with Requiem Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Moyne. Family flowers only please.

Rest in peace

The late Donal (Donie) Phelan, Swords / Clonmel

The death has occurred of Donal (Donie) Phelan, Swords & formerly Seatown Road, Clonmel & Aer Rianta) - December 4, 2019 (peacefully) after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anne. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons Paul, Michael, and Noel, daughters-in-law Amanda and Trish, grandchildren Jacob, Leah, Jack and Laura, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Thursday (Dec. 5th) evening from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Removal on Friday (Dec. 6th) morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 o'clock Mass followed by funeral to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel (arriving approx 2 o'clock). Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland.

May he rest in peace