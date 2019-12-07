Tipperary deaths - Saturday, December 7, 2019

The late Margaret (Teasy) Bourke (née Shanahan), Thurles

The death has occurred of Margaret (Teasy) Bourke (née Shanahan), 7 Castle Ave., Thurles, Tipperary. Margaret (Teasy), formerly Rathmanna and Borrisoleigh, predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her sister Daisy, brothers-in-law Johnny and Denis, sister-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Saturday, December 7, from 6pm to 7.30pm, arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 8 at 11am. Burial after Mass in Borrisoleigh.

May she rest in peace



The late Michael Coleman, Waterford / Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael Coleman, Eagle Hill, Ballinamult, Co. Waterford, December 6, 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, predeceased by his parents Jack and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his sisters Peggy (Whitmore), Florida, Mary (Daly), New Jersey, Anne (Morahan), Clonmel, Eileen (Acheson), Kent, Kathleen (Mooney), Littleton, Breda (Luby), Golden, Norah (Terry), Old Parish, brother Sean (Cork), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Touraneena, Co. Waterford on Monday at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice Homecare Team.

May Michael rest in peace

The late Liam Dineen, Thurles / Ballylanders

The death has occurred of Liam Dineen, Ballycurrane, Thurles, Tipperary, formerly of Glena House, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick. Peacefully at his residence in Ballycurrane, Thurles. Preseceased by his partner Ester Maher, his sister Anna (Bean), brother-in-law Chandler Roney.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers David and Nioclas, sisters Martina (Roney, London), Maryll (Mc Carthy, Cloghroe), sisters-in-law Maureen and Maire, brothers-in-law Andrew and Denis, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, wonderful neighbours friends and carers.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35A3F4 this Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into The Church of The Asumption, Ballylanders on Sunday morning for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

May he rest in peace

The late Michael Finnan, Tipperary Town

The death has occurred of Michael Finnan, Brookville, Tipperary Town, December 5, 2019, Michael (E.S.B.). Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Beryl, sons Kevin and Aidan, daughters Tracey and Sharon, grandchildren Nicole, Katelyn, Aisling, Adam and Hannah, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 6pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Rest in Peace



The late Michael Madden, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Michael Madden, Ciamaltha Meadows. Late of Rockford Nenagh. Predeceased by his beloved parents Michael (Snr) and Kit. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion and cherished family Derek, Michael, James, Christine & Katie, brothers Gerry and Colm, sisters Anna, Mary, Sheila Teresa, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Saturday from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Remains arriving to Carrig Church, Ballycommon, on Sunday for his requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Monsea Graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The High Dependency Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

May Mike rest in peace



The late Joe Nugent, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Joe Nugent, Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, December 4, 2019, son of the late Michael and Catherine Nugent. Very deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm followed by private cremation (family only please). Family flowers only please.

May Joe rest in peace