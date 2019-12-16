Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, December 16, 2019

The late Joan Flynn

The death has occurred of Joan Flynn (née Fitzgibbon) late of Abbeyquarter, Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, in Mayo University Hospital surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her children Maria, Colm, Kieran, Yvonne, Imelda & Claire, her brothers J.J. Fitzgibbon & P.J. Fitzgibbon, her sister Imelda Carroll, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her husband Tony & granddaughter Maebh. Reposing in Gavin's Funeral Home, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, on Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyhaunis, on Wednesday morning for funeral Mass at 11 o'clock with the funeral proceeding to the local cemetery.

The late Mary Ann Burke

The death has occurred of Mary Ann Burke (née Meehan) late of Orchardstown, Donoughmore, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Tipperary

Mary Ann Burke. Mary Ann passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Tobias (Toby), she will be sadly missed by her loving family, John, Joe, Ann-Marie (Burke Longshaw), Paddy, Michael, Sharon (Burke Burns), brothers Paddy and John Meehan, sister Kathleen (Brett), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 ND27) on Tuesday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late William Horgan

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Horgan late of Medway House, Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles and formerly Clonaspoe, Knockavilla, Dundrum, Co.Tipperary. December 14th 2019, (Peacefully) at his home, William (Willie): Predeceased by his brother Richie. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Breda, sons James and Derrick, brother David, sisters Ita, Kitty and Maureen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and Carers. Reposing at Devitt's Funeral Parlour, Cashel, this Monday (December 16th) from 4:30pm with removal 6:30pm to St Kevin’s Church, Littleton. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30am followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired, in lieu to North Tipperary Hospice and Cancer Research.

The late Brian Minihan

The death has occurred of Brian Minihan late of Abbey Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a long illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by his sister Nora. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Anne, daughters Deirdre, Michelle and Aileen, grandchildren Angharad, Peter, Meryl, Lotte and Ben, son in law Mark, brother Peter, sisters Pauline and Margaret, sisters in law Róisín, Kitty, Mary and Eileen, brothers in law Colum, Paddy, Michael, Pat and Patsy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday (16th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (17th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

