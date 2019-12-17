Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The late Maura Daly

The death has occurred of Maura Daly late of O'Connell Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sister of the late Eileen and Willie. Sadly missed by her close friends Rose, Chris and Dan, cousin Willie relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Duncan John Martin

The death has occurred of Duncan John Martin late of 3 An Corran, Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary, Eircode E53 V248. December 15th 2019 peacefully, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Louisa, son David, sisters Lesley, Georgina & Victoria, son-in-law Maynard, granddaughter Anabel, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at his residence in Cloughjordan on Friday evening 20th December from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to SS. Michael & John’s Church, Cloughjordan at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Martin

The death has occurred of Michael Martin late of Kilroe, Ballylooby, Tipperary. Michael died peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Father of the late John, he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Robbie, daughters in law Frankie and Mary, granddaughter Karen and her husband Tommy, grandsons Jack and Joe, great-grandson Austin, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on this Tuesday evening from 4pm to 6pm with funeral arriving to St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby, for 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Noreen McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Noreen McLoughlin (née Barry) late of 10 The Crescent, Cappawhite, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family, Noreen (Nonie), wife of the late Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving sons James, Adrian, Alan, Shane and David, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late John Murray

The death has occurred of John Murray late of Cork road, Newport, Co. Tipperary and Australia. 14th November 2019. Beloved son of the late Tony and Margaret and loving uncle of the late Corah. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Esther, daughters Michelle and Sarah, son in law Greg, Grandchildren Rahni and Zeke, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, uncle, aunts, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 22nd December, at 11.30am in the church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Joe O'Meara

The death has occurred of Joe O'Meara late of Canon Hayes Court, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Benny, family and friends. Reposing at his partner Benny's house at Woodvale Walk, Fethard, on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Sally O'Rourke

The death has occurred of Sally O'Rourke (née O'Meara) late of Glencar, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, son Noel, daughter Deirdre, adored grandchildren, Caoilfhionn, Mahon and Tiernan, daughter in law Olivia, sister Mary (Treacy), nieces, brothers in law, sister in law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday, 17th Dec., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Wednesday 18th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Catherine Kitty O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Catherine Kitty O'Sullivan (née Ryan) late of Copper Beech House Knockanes, Patrickswell, Limerick /and late of Ballybrien, Monard, Tipperary. On December 14th, 2019, unexpectedly, at her home. Daughter of the late Michael and Christine Ryan (Val), sister of the late Bridget, Patrick, Michael Jnr, George, John, Valie and Aunt of the late JJ. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Pat sons Pádraig and Bríain Óg, daughter Hazel (Lyons) grandchildren Sam, Abigail, Alex, and Aaron, daughter-in-law Aelish, son-in-law Garett, brothers Phil, James, and Paul, sisters Joanie, Diana, Anne, Margaret, and Caroline, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nephews nieces relatives kind neighbours and a large circle of friends Reposing Tuesday, December 17th, in Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Bumbleance.

The late Anne Stapleton

The death has occurred of Anne Stapleton (née O'Neill) late of Leixlip, Kildare and formerly of Bansha, Co. Tipperary, December 14th. 2019, (suddenly), Anne, beloved wife of Paddy and dear mother of Ian, Conor and Alan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons and their partners Lyn, Dorota and Jenny, brothers John, Thos, Willie and Paddy, sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Thursday evening (19th December) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Friday morning (20th December) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Confey cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

