Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

The late John Doherty

The death has occurred of John Doherty late of Castlepark, Golden and formerly Garrynamona, Ballycahill, Thurles, December 16th, unexpectedly. Will be sadly missed by his loving partner Mairead, his sisters Catherine and Monica, daughter Laura, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Sr. Catherine Ryan (Presentation Sisters, Perth), nieces, nephews, The McGrath Family and Pod Carroll, work colleagues at Stack Racing, Thomastown and his many friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Thursday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. to arrive in the Church of St. Cataldus, Ballycahill, on Friday morning at 11 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The late Mary Gleeson

The death has occurred of Mary Gleeson (née Ryan, Val) late of Cabra, Dublin / Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of TLC Nursing Home, Santry, in her 95th year, the last of a generation. Late of Cabra, Dublin 7 and Garranmore, Ballycahill, Thurles. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, much loved mother of Seamus, Mary, Bríd, Conor, T.J. and the late Jean, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at TLC Nursing Home on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in Christ The King Church, Cabra followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Alzheimer Society. All enquiries to Massey Bros., 018389774.

The late Pat Heffernan

The death has occurred of Pat (Pajoe) Heffernan late of Mill Cottage, Cuskinny, Cobh, Cork / Mitchelstown, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary. On December 16th, 2019, unexpectedly at his residence, PAT (Pajoe), (ex MF Kent, International, Clonmel), Mill Cottage, Cuskinny, Cobh and Tudor Drive, Clonmel and formerly of Thomas Street, Mitchelstown. Sadly missed by his loving children Cora, Louise (Masters), Sinead, Shane and Bryna, his partner Grace Lawrence, granddaughter Doireann, sisters Sheila (Underdown), Pat (Howells) and Grace (Quinn), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown, P67 DX81 on Wednesday evening (18th December) from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. followed by removal to Mitchelstown Parish Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday (19th December) at 2.30 p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kathleen Kinsella

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kinsella late of Johns Gate Street, Wexford Town, Wexford / Thurles, Tipperary. Beloved daughter of the late Lawrence & Mary-Ellen. Sadly missed by her loving family. Reposing at Kerlogue Nursing Home on Wednesday from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal from Kerlogue Nursing home on Thursday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Camolin, for 12 o'clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eileen Magner - Morrissey

The death has occurred of Eileen Magner - Morrissey (née O'Mahoney) late of Mt. View Drive, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Gortavoher, Glen of Aherlow. Passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Martha's Nursing Home, Toureen. She will be very sadly missed by her loving son Matthew, daughters Eileen, Maria, Patricia and Joan. sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funertal Home, Cahir on Wednesday evening from 6.oc to 8.oc. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass ay 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to South Tipperay Hospice.

The late Joseph Moylan

The death has occurred of Joseph ( Joe ) Moylan late of Dromineer, Tipperary / Gort, Galway. Suddenly, at his home. Joseph is predeceased by his mother Eileen. Sadly missed by his children Jamie, Nicola, Ciara and their mother Helen. Father Paddy, brother's Gerard, Declan, Leon and sister Patricia. Relatives, neighbour's and friends. Reposing at Saint Anne's Church, Shanaglish on Thursday from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only by request.

The late Betty O'Brien

The death has occurred of Betty O'Brien (née O'Sullivan) late of Forthenry, late of Roulagh, Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of her daughter Siobhan. Wife of the late Tommy; sadly missed by her loving daughters Siobhan and Noreen, son Tómas, sister Martha, grandchildren, great-grandson, sons-in-law Michael and Brendan, daughter-in-law Maura, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Siobhan's (Larkin) residences Forthenry this Wednesday evening, the 18th of December, at 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina for Funeral Mass at 11:30am on Thursday, the 19th of December. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Jimmy O'Meara

The death has occurred of Jimmy (James) O'Meara late of Kevinstown, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Kevin and Paddy, sisters Kathleen and Noreen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing on Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7-30pm. Removal to Kilbarron Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary O'Neill

The death has occurred of Mary (May) O'Neill late of Doon Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary and late of Tullylease, Charleville, Co. Cork, 17th December 2019 at South Tipperary General Hospital. Wife of the late Christy O’Neill. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters Elizabeth, Tina, Liam, Kieran, Gerard, Nora and Bridget, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence (Eircode E91 NE54) on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Ben Whelan

The death has occurred of Ben Whelan late of Priory Demesne, Templemore, Tipperary, 17th of December 2019. Peacefully surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Gráinne, daughter Clodagh, son Éanna, father Bernard, mother Peggy, and his siblings Peggy, Joan, Seán, Deirdre, Dan, Caroline and Joe, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, wider family and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Thursday evening from 5.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 8pm, to arrive at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10,30am. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to cancer research.

