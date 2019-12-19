Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, December 19, 2019

The late George Furlong

The death has occurred of George Furlong late of Ardnagassane, Cappawhite, Tipperary / Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay (nee Quirke), son Georgie, daughter Elaine, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Paula, grandsons, sisters Ursula Furlong and Mary Jackman, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece Nicola, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Thursday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Michael Moloney

The death has occurred of Michael Moloney late of the Nenagh Manor Nursing Home & Ballyphilip, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully. Predeceased by his parents, Jeremiah & Catherine, brothers Fr. Tom & Jerry and niece Alison (Murphy). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marian and cherished family Jerry, John, Loreto (Slattery) and Anne (Mulqueen). Brothers William (Ennis), David (Athlone), John Joe (Limerick), Dan (Dublin) and Tim (Dublin), sisters Sally (Nenagh), Alice (Nenagh), Mary (Dublin) and Kathleen (Galway), grandchildren Aoife, Jack, Amy, Emma and Shannon, sons-in-law Conor & Colm, daughters-in-law Fiona & Rebecca, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to Silvermines Church at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'c. Burial in Kilmore Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Society, Nenagh, or the Alzheimer’s Society, Nenagh.

The late Michael Barry

The death has occurred of Michael Barry late of Railway Road, Kilmallock, Limerick and formerly of Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. December 17th 2019, peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre, Limerick, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Michael, ex Limerick County Council, very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Kevin, daughters Grania, Cliona and Edwina, brother Willie, sisters Norah, Eileen, Mary, Kathleen, Bridget and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his devoted grand children, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Reposing this Thursday evening from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by removal at 8pm with funeral to arrive for 3pm Requiem Mass, Friday at S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Milford Care Centre.

The late Michael Fogarty

The death has occurred of Michael Fogarty late of Clonealy, Drombane, Tipperary and Manchester, U.K. Deeply regretted by his wife Maura, children Sean, Angela and Brendan, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law David, grandchildren Ellie, Aaron, Ciaran and Ruari, brothers Pat and Jimmy, sisters Kathleen Hayes (Carhue) and Bridie Carey (Coolnamona), sisters in law Kathleen, Mary and Rose, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral arriving at Jesus Christ our Saviour Church, Rossmore Thursday evening December 19th at 7pm. Requiem mass on Friday morning December 20th at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Niamh Roberts

The death has occurred of Niamh Roberts (née Mullahy) late of Stockport, Greater Manchester, U.K. and, Castleknock, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary / Spiddal, Galway. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Stepping Hill Hospital Stockport and Hallamshire Hospital Sheffield. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Jack and Ryan, daughter Leah, mother Kathleen (née Nolan), father Chris, brother Jarlath, sister in law Stephine, aunts Anna (Power), Breda (Fallon, Two Mile Borris), Maureen (Ruth), Mary (Heaney) and Angela (Collins), uncles Joe, Richard, Michael and Tom, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass and Burial will take place in Two Mile Borris, Thurles at a later date to be confirmed. Funeral arrangements later.

