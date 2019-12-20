Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, December 20, 2019

The late Gerard Browne

The death has occurred of Gerard Browne late of Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Ann and Bernadette (Benny), his nephew Kevin, nieces Tara and Sinéad, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at his sister Benny's house at Woodvale Walk, Fethard, on Saturday, December 21st, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late John Butler

The death has occurred of John Butler late of Kavanagh Place, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his wife Edwina, daughter Trudi, son Colm and his partner Stephanie, brother Jim, sister Elvera, sister-in-law Birgitta, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 21st Dec., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles on Sunday, 22nd Dec., for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

The late Francis Cooney

The death has occurred of Francis Cooney late of Moanmore, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at his residence, 18th December 2019. Son of the late Patrick and Mary Cooney and brother of the late Kathleen. Very deeply regretted by his loving brother John, sister Anne Power, brother-in-law Maurice, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Grange. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in the Churchyard.

The late Frank Cunniffe

The death has occurred of Frank Cunniffe late of Benedine, Nenagh, Tipperary / Killimor, Galway. Peacefully surrounded by his family 18/12/19. Sadly missed by his loving wife Adele and cherished family Marita, Michelle, Frank, Declan, Ronan and Adele, grandchildren Ciara, Cormac, Darragh, Jack, David, Robert, Clara, Niamh and Louis, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home in Benedine (E45 PY57) this Saturday from 3 o'c to 6 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

The late Bill Lalor

The death has occurred of Bill Lalor (Jnr) late of Mount Heaton, Roscrea, Tipperary / Tralee, Kerry and Auckland, New Zealand. Died suddenly 13th Dec 2019 at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sinéad and son Liam, parents Colm and Bernie, brother Morgan, sisters Nicola, Ann-Marie and Clodagh, grandmother Eileen Hynes, and the Duffin family - parents Rory and Gertie and siblings Colin, Niamh, Ciarán and Aoife, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his sisters home (E53 NR77) on Monday 23rd from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on the morning of Tuesday 24th (House strictly private), arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 10am. Private cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund. House strictly private on Sunday please.

The late Frank Milling

The death has occurred of Frank Milling late of Southview, Clonmel, Tipperary. Suddenly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, Carole, son Frank, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Rachel & Hugh, sister-in-law Terry, brother-in-law Shay, aunt Pauline, relatives & friends. Reposing at O Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday (20th) evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary's Church, Irishtown on Saturday morning at 11.45 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House Private please.

The late Michael Toohey

The death has occurred of Michael Toohey late of 29 St .Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully following an illness. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Anne, his family Michelle, Shirley, Lisa & their mother Julia, sisters Pauline Ryan and Lily Meacham, grandchildren, brother-in-law Jim Ryan, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 8 o'c with removal at 9 o'c arriving to St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 9.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Monsea Graveyard, Ballycommon.

