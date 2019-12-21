Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, December 21, 2019

The late Ann Moloney

The death has occurred of Ann Moloney (née England) late of Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary and formerly Cloneganna, Dunkerrin, Co. Offaly. Peacefully surrrounded by her family at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sisters Mary (McHugh - Browne) and Sinead (O'Meara), brothers-in-law Seamus and James, stepdaughter Monique, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her sisters Mary's residence, Cloneganna (E53 RX89) on Sunday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Monday morning arriving in St. Mary's Church, Dunkerrin for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to the Oncology Department, Tullamore.

The late Nollaig Dolan

The death has occurred of Nollaig Dolan (née O'Sullivan) late of Carrowclogher, Ballyheane, Castlebar, Mayo / Clonmel, Tipperary. Suddenly after a short illness at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Barry, daughters Caitlin and Jessica, parents David and Teresa, brothers David, Keith and Colm, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Ballyheane Community Centre this Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyheane. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House strictly private please, by request.

The late Tonia Keyes

The death has occurred of Tonia Keyes late of Church Road, Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Tonia passed away unexpectedly on Thursday at home. Pre-deceased by her son Dane (Fogarty), mother Kathleen and brother Trevor, she will be sadly missed by her partner Francis (McNamara), sons Nathan and Darren, daughter Shelby, father Denis, brothers Declan and Darren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 6.00pm, with removal at 8.00pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to C-Saw, Clonmel.

The late Eugene Killeen

The death has occurred of Eugene Killeen late of Russelstown, Monard, Tipperary. Husband of the late Ann. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Owen and Peter, daughters Mary and Anne-Marie, brother Jim, sisters May and Betty, grandchildren Amy, Laura, Kate and Harry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Gay Stapleton

The death has occurred of Gay Stapleton late of Carrig, Loughmore, Tipperary. Predeceased by his son Ronan. Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, Son, Alvy, daughter-in-law Emer, grandchildren Tadhg, Clodagh and Saorise, brother Patsy, sisters Angela and Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Relatives and Friends. Reposing at his residence this Saturday evening from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

