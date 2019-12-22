Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, December 22, 2019

The late William Harney

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Harney late of Manna Cottage, Templemore, Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda, , Sons, Patrick and David, Daughters Linda and Rachel, Grandchildren, Barra, Ross, Ray, William (Mikey), Robert and Brother Martin, Daughter in law Caroline, Son in law Leo, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends, Rest In Peace. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday Evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Tuesday Morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, for requiem mass at 10-30 am. Interment in Loughmore Cemetery afterwards

The late Breda Cullinane

The death has occurred of Breda Cullinane late of Haywood Close, Clonmel, Tipperary. Very deeply missed by her daughter Cynthia and son-in-law Stephen, her grandchildren P.J., Selena, Alex, Evangeline, baby Dela and friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Monday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately after in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Laura Houlihan

The death has occurred of Laura Houlihan (née Lawless) late of Midleton, Cork and formerly of Thurles. On December 19th 2019 unexpectedly at home. Daughter of late Patricia and Patrick, sister of the late Aidan. Sadly missed and fondly remembered with love by her husband Tony, children Mary, Mark, Emma and Sinéad, sisters Mary and Ger, brothers Declan, Gabriel and Rae, her many friends and also colleagues and students at St. Mary’s High School, Midleton. Reposing at Hyde’s Funeral Home, Drury’s Avenue, Midleton on Sunday (22nd) from 5pm until prayers at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton. Requiem Mass on Monday (23rd) at 1.30pm. Family cremation service will follow. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The late Michael Moloney

The death has occurred of Michael Moloney late of Springfield, Clerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Hally) and brother of the late John and Grace (Sr. Rosarii, Mallow). Deeply regretted by his loving sons Donal, Sean and Martin, daughters-in-law Frances, Denise and Mary, grandchildren Alan, Katie, Colm, Gráinne, Ciara, Conor and Grace, sister Noreen, brothers Donal and Andrew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 8pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Marie O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Marie O'Dwyer (née Maguire) late of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving husband Edmund (Hawk), her children Aisling, Eamonn and Mary, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Bridget O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) O'Halloran (née Connery) late of Corderry, Galbally, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Bridget (Biddy). Predeceased by her husband John & daughter Bridie. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons John, Michael, Chris, Denis, William, Tony, Tommy & Jerry, daughters Mary Russell (Ballylanders) & Anne (England), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece Mary O'Connor, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co.Limerick E34 AE22 Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Robert Redmond

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Redmond late of Willow Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Bobby passed away peacefully on Friday at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Nellie and devoted father of Gráinne, Ailish, Róisín and Angela, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren Aéron and Ben, brothers Finbar and Shane, sisters Fionnuala, Eimir, Triona and Niamh, uncle Sean Redmond, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 4.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Nancy Troy

The death has occurred of Nancy Troy (née Kennedy) late of 125 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary and formerly of Church Street, Templemore. Predeceased by her husband Edward and sister Mary Kennedy. Deeply regretted by her daughter Sabrina, sons Adrian, Nigel and Damien, grandchildren Samatha, Stephaine, Sarah, Shona, Alannah, Emma, Joshua, Jack and Cian, brother Tommy, sister-in-law Theressa, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

