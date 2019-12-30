Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, December 30, 2019

The late May Burke

The death has occurred of May Burke late of No 3 Fr. Sheehy Terrace, Clogheen, Tipperary. December 29th 2019. May, deeply regretted by her sons John and Patrick, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday, the 30th, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock in St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery

The late Margaret Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Margaret Fitzgerald (née O'Brien) late of Camas Road, Cashel and formerly of Knockavilla, Co. Tipperary, December 29th 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Tommy, Philly and Gerard, daughters Marion Ely and Helen Flynn, sons-in-law Martin and Larry, daughters-in-law Bridie and Marion, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Dan, Jim, Michael and Liam, sisters Maureen, Pauline, Rena, Terry and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her great friend Joan Murphy, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Fr Augustine Hughes

The death has occurred of Fr Augustine Hughes late of Franciscan Friary, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Gormanston College, Co Meath. Fr Gus passed away, peacefully, at Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel, on Saturday evening. He will be sadly missed by his brother Gerard, sister-in-law Gemma, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his Franciscan brothers, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday 4th January 2020 in the Franciscan Friary, Clonmel at 12 noon.

The late Donal Kealy

The death has occurred of Donal Kealy late of Knockinglass, Boulea, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Predeceased by his brothers Martin and John. Donal passed away peacefully at his home in Knockinglass surrounded by his loving wife Noreen and family, Aileen, Seamus, Pat, and Donal. Also deeply regretted by his son-in-law Neil, daughter-in-law Suzi, his grandchildren Sean, James, Conor, Jack and Sarah, his sister Rena, brother Dick , brother-in-law George, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing on Monday (Dec 30th) in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry from 4pm to 7pm. Removal from his home (E41CC67) on Tuesday morning to the Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society and South Tipperary Hospice. Donation Box will be in Ronan's Funeral Home.

The late Valentine Roche

The death has occurred of Valentine (Val) Roche late of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Ann and sons Valentine and Philip. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons David, Tommy, Raymond and Brendan, daughters Annmarie, Veronica and Fiona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Pa, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late John Slattery

The death has occurred of John Slattery late of Kilbiller, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness and surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Sal and brother of the late Tommy (Coolbawn), Susan Ryan (Nenagh), and grandson Shane. Loving father of Sheila (Moran), Joe, Johnny, Dessie, Ciaran, Rachel (Malone), and Alan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Willie and Mick, sister Sighle (Dunne), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces and a large circle of neighbours, friends and ploughing colleagues. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) on Monday, December 30th, from 4pm to 7pm with removal to Kilbarron Church, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North Tipp Hospice or Cancer Research.

