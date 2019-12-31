Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

The late Sr. Cecilia Dowley

The death has occurred of Sr. Cecilia Dowley late of Convent of Mercy, Callan, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Peacefully on Monday 30th December 2019. Deeply regretted by her brother, Fr. Martin Dowley, O.Cist, Portglenone, Co. Antrim, nephew John, nieces Madge, Cecilia, Helen and Mary, grand and great-grand nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her sorrowing community. Reposing at The Convent Chapel, Callan on Tuesday from 2.30pm with Evening Prayers of Remembrance at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass in The Convent Chapel, on Wednesday, 1st January, at 11am, followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Eddie Hayde

The death has occurred of Eddie Hayde late of Radharc Alainn, Golden and formerly of Lowesgreen, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. December 29th 2019, unexpectedly at home. Eddie, deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, sons Edward, Gabriel and Padraig, daughters-in-law Claire and Sandra, grandchildren Amy, Evan, Killian, Adam, Dylan, Billy and Harley, brothers J.J., Brendan, Eugene, Noel, Tony, Gerard and David, sisters Anne, Marie, Jackie, Margaret and Carmel, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his son Gabriel’s residence Mantlehill, Golden this Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary McLoughney

The death has occurred of Mary McLoughney (née Mcloughlin) late of Ballycrinode Ballinaclough & Brooklands, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St.Conlan's Nursing Unit, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom & son Denis. Deeply regretted by her loving family Michael, John, Patricia, Timmy, Pat, Anne, Rita, Nora, Tom, Bernie, Angela & Kevin. Brother, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday and from 4 o'c with removal at 7 o'c, arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Killnanaive Graveyard, Templederry. Family flowers only; Donations in lieu if desired to St Conlan's Nursing Unit, Nenagh.

The late Louise Murray

The death has occurred of Louise Murray late of Cnoc Ard, Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Conlon's Nursing Home, Nenagh. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughter Tracy, sons André and Stephen, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on the 1st of January at 11:30am in Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina, Co. Tipperary. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Mary O'Connell

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connell (Canning) (née Canning) late of Crotta, Kilflynn, Kerry / Tipperary Town, Tipperary / and late of Glenagurteen, Ballyduff, Co. Waterford. Passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of nurses and staff at St. Martha's Nursing Home, Toureen. Wife of the late Frank O'Connell and wife of the late Paddy Canning, and mother in law of the late Tony Cashman, she will be very sadly missed by her daughter Aileen, sons Pat (Carrigaline) and Neil, daughters in law Helen and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter's home in Lacken, Kilshane (E34B064) on this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Kilflynn, Co. Kerry on Wednesday for 12 noon mass. Burial afterwards in Kilflynn cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Dementia Ireland.

The late Amy Quirke

The death has occurred of Amy Quirke late of Blanchardstown, Dublin / Kilross, Tipperary and late of Enterprise Ireland) December 28th 2019. Suddenly and peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Amy, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Catherine and dear sister of Catherine Carroll (Blanchardstown) and the late Margaret McGuinness (Athboy). Sadly missed by her loving sister, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Wednesday (New Year’s day) evening from 5.00 o’c to 6.00 o’c. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Corduff on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in St. Columcille’s Cemetery, Kells.

The late Michael Joseph Tully

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Tully late of Cooleen, Birdhill, Tipperary. Late of E.S.B. 29th December 2019 suddenly at his home. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Catherine and Ann, son Michael, son in law Noel, daughter in law Tina, 9 grandchildren, niece Mary, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Tuesday, 31st December, from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 1st January, 2020 at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Daiva Vysturke

The death has occurred of Daiva Vysturke late of Woodview, Cahir, Tipperary. Daiva, originally from Lithuania, died peacefully in Waterford University Hospital. She will very sadly missed by her loving mother Elena, sons Paulius and Viktoras, partner Rytis, brother Mindaugas, sisters Ausra and Raba, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir this Monday evening from 7.oc to 8.0c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am following by Cremation Service in Shannon at 2.30pm.

