Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

The late Maud Cremins

The death has occurred of Maud Cremins (née Hayes) late of Acraboy House, Monard, Tipperary / Limerick. Maud died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Ivan. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Kate, son Christian, sisters Amelia, Mary, Treasa, brother Gerard, sister-in-law Fidelma, son-in-law Gareth, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren and Maud’s close friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Jan. 2nd) from 5.30-7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Friday (Jan. 3rd) for 11am Mass. Burial after in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Churchyard, Bruff. House private. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Hospice. Click to Donate

The late Christy Perkins

The death has occurred of Christy Perkins late of Newtown, Drombane, Tipperary. In the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Bridget (Burke), brothers Michael and Oliver, sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, kind carers, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 am followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery.

The late Fr Peter Queally

The death has occurred of Fr Peter Queally C.S.Sp late of Kimmage Manor, Dublin and late of Cape Clear, Co. Cork, Rockwell College, Co. Tipperary and Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry, Co. Cork. Spiritan missionary in Sierra Leone. 28 December 2019. Deeply regretted by his extended family, friends and Spiritan confrères. Reposing on Wednesday afternoon (1 January) at the Mission House, Kimmage Manor from 3 pm. Prayers at 4.30 pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon (2 January) to St Joseph’s Chapel, Rockwell College, Co. Tipperary where he will lie in repose from 4.30 pm. Removal from St Joseph’s Chapel, Rockwell on Friday morning (3 January) at 10 am to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Courtmacsherry, Co. Cork for Requiem Mass at 2 pm followed by burial in Lislee Cemetery.

The late Breda Shanahan

The death has occurred of Breda Shanahan (née Shoer) late of Bulfin Crescent & late of St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

Breda Shanahan. Peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by baby son Patrick, sister’s Mary Ellen & Elizabeth (Brooks) & her brother’s Martin & Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family Jimmy Helen Pat & Teresa , brother’s John & Matthew, sister Bunty ( Dunne) Liverpool grandchildren, great-grandchildren nephews, nieces, relatives, many friends & great neighbours. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning at 11.45am. to St. Mary of the Rosary Church for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice. The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, carers, family & friends for all the support, help & care to Breda.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.