Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, January 2, 2019

The late John Cleary

The death has occurred of John Cleary late of Bansha Road and late of Glenview Square, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. December 31st, 2019, John. Predeceased by his father Richie and mother Annie. Sadly missed by his wife Bridget, loving sisters Geraldine and Nellie and brother Mick, brother-in-law Eddie and sister-in-law Noreen, nephews, nieces, stepsons Thomas, Patrick and William and stepdaughter Mary, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Alice Mary Feehan

The death has occurred of Alice Mary Feehan late of The Mall, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully at Portlaoise Hospital Regional Hospital. Pre-deceased by her brothers, Billy, Sean, Danny and sisters Gurty and Kitty. Known to her family as Lal. Deeply regretted by her niece Catherine, nephews James and Padraig, relatives Tommy, Evelyn, Lorraine grandniece, grandnephews, very kind neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 4.30 with removal at 6.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

The late Mary O'Connor

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor (née Geraghty) late of Grallagh, Golden, Tipperary and formerly Newport, Co Mayo. Mary passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of The Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Mal, she will be sadly missed by her sons John, Martin, Jimmy, P.J. and Frank, daughters Nancy (Barry) and Alice (Tobin), sisters Nora, Nan and Charlotte, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Mary-Kate, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 4.00pm, with removal at 6.00pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Ryan

The death has occurred of Thomas Ryan (Danny)late of Gortkelly, Upperchurch, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brothers Donie and Pakie and sister Mary (Darcy); deeply regretted by his loving sister Chrissie (Troy), sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Thursday from 4 pm with removal at 7 pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

