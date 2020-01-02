Tipperary medical world mourns Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens

The death has taken place of Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens, late Stephens Chemist, Nenagh.

Dr O'Donnell Stephens of Kenyon Street, Nenagh; Fairview, Dublin, and Ballyshannon, Donegal, died peacefully this Thursday in the care of the management and staff of Rivervale Nursing home Nenagh.

She was pre-deceased by Cpt Tom Mcgrath, Pat Stephens, MPSI, Ballyshannon; and her brother James O'Donnell.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Hugh, and sister Sally; nieces Sarah and Fiona; grand niece Emily and grand nephew James; extended family, relatives neighbours, friends, her carer Eileen, colleagues in Bawnmore, Limerick, Barringtons Hospital Limerick.

Dr O'Donnell Stephens is reposing at Ryans funeral home, Nenagh, this Friday from 4pm to 5pm, arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, this Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by private cremation.