Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, January 3, 2020

The late Rosie Bohan

The death has occurred of Rosie Bohan (née O'Grady) late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Jan. 2nd 2020, peacefully, at Deerpark Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Rosie, wife of the late Vinnie. Sadly missed by her loving family; sons Pat and Sean, daughter Anne Barry, grandchildren James, Ciara, Vinny, Bridget, Avril, great-grandchildren, sister Patsy Ryan, brothers Dinny and Tim, daughter-in-law Una, son-in-law Johnny, Gerry, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Bridget Kennedy

The death has occurred of Bridget Kennedy (née Hefferan) late of Clashnasmuth, Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 1st of January 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving children Tom, Jim, David and John, daughters Alice, Mary, Frances and Brigid, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday evening from 6pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to Faugheen Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations to St Brigid's Hospice.

The late Sr. Madeleine Minogue

The death has occurred of Sr. Madeleine Minogue late of Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary. Died peacefully on 1 January 2020, in St. Vincent’s University Hospital Dublin, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her RSCJ sisters, especially Sr. Sheila McAuliffe; her sisters Joan and Sr. Kathleen RSM, nieces, nephews, extended family, and her many neighbours. Prayer Service in St. Vincent’s Mortuary Chapel on Saturday 4th January at 4pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 5th January in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea, at 11.30am, followed by burial in the parish cemetery.

The late Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens

The death has occurred of Dr. Una O'Donnell Stephens late of Stephens Chemist Kenyon Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Fairview, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal. Peacefully in the care of the management and staff of Rivervale Nursing home Nenagh. Pre-deceased by Cpt. Tom Mcgrath, Pat Stephens M.P.S.I. (Ballyshannon) and her brother James O'Donnell. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Hugh and sister Sally. Nieces Sarah & Fiona. Grand niece Emily & grand nephew James. Extended family, relatives neighbours, friends, her carer Eileen, former Colleagues in Bawnmore Limerick & Barringtons Hospital Limerick. Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 4 o'c to 5 o'c. Remains arriving to St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 10 o'c. Followed by private Cremation.

The late Paddy Purcell O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Paddy Purcell O'Reilly late of Brook Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary. 31st December 2019 suddenly at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his wife Nora, daughters Joanna, Lizzy, Geraldine, Christina and Linda-Margaret, sons Pa, Tony and Thomas, mother Ellen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial immediately after to Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.

The late Patrick Whelan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Whelan late of Lismore, Toomevara, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughters Kate, Eileen, Anne, Marie, Theresa and Maureen, sons Martin and Padraig, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Friday from 6 o'c with removal at 8 o'c to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara (E45 VP210) at 8.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'c with burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Galway Autism Partnership (chy20210).

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.