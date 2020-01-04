Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, January 4, 2020

The late Willie Ryan

The death has occurred of Willie Ryan late of Avalon House, Killoscully, Tipperary and formerly of Tineteriffe, Cappamore, Co. Limerick. Husband of the late Angela. January 3rd, 2020 peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Milbrae Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters Bill, Stephen, Michael, Dympna and Áine, daughters in law and sons in law, Koren, Deirdre, Ayame, Paul and David, sister Winifred, brother Charlie, lifelong friend Willie Joe Ryan, grandchildren, sisters in law and brothers in law, nieces, nephews and his devoted carers Chisty and Breda, extended family and his many great neighbours and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport (V94 A9Y5) on Sunday, 5th January, from 5 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully. Requiem Mass on Monday (6th) at 11.30 a.m.. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Helen Scannell

The death has occurred of Helen Scannell (née O'Connor) late of Skehenerin, Listowel, Kerry / Cashel, Tipperary. Helen passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, late of Cashel, Co. Tipperary and London. Predeceased by her son Robert. Beloved mother to James, Elizabeth, Raymond, Martina & Elaine, her grandchildren Lola and Rafael, brothers Billy & Eamonn O'Connor, sisters Frances O'Leary, Mary Hall, Teresa Taylor and extended families. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel on Tuesday morning, 7th January, for 11.30 a.m. requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

