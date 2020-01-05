Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, January 5, 2020

The late Phil Bergin

The death has occurred of Phil Bergin late of Gortmalogue, Clonmel, Tipperary (ex. Garda Siochana) 4th January 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Trish, daughters Catherine Long and Geraldine, son Gerry, grandchildren Daniel, Thomas and Darragh, son in law PJ., daughter in law Tresea, brother Vincent, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, neices, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Monica Hennessey

The death has occurred of Monica Hennessey (née Ryan) late of Fethard, Tipperary. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Mary, John, Maggie, Michele and Matt. Predeceased by her sister Philomena Treacy and her brothers Tom and Donie Ryan; sadly missed by her husband, children, brothers Dermot and Matt, sister Teresa, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law David, Garvan and John, daughters in law Jaey and Trish, nieces, nephews, relatives, her carers, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Clerihan, on Tuesday morning at 11.30am (Eircode E91 X260) followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please.

The late William Cormack

The death has occurred of William Cormack late of 32 Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary. William, predeceased by his wife Mary, deeply regretted by his daughters Mary, Joanie and Ellen, sons Thomas and Liam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Garry, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Monday 6th January 2020 from 5.30 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Arriving 8pm Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Richard Larkin

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Larkin late of Ballyboy, Upperchurch, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his brother Tony, relations, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Funeral mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private please.

The late Bridget Lonergan

The death has occurred of Bridget Lonergan (née Cunningham) late of 24 St Finnians Avenue, Ardfinnan and formerly of Moancrea, Ardfinnan died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm with removal to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery, Ardfinnan.

The late Eileen Murphy

The death has occurred of Eileen Murphy (née Brennan) late of Ringmahon Road, Blackrock, Cork / Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at CareChoice Montenotte, Eileen (nee Brennan), dearly beloved wife of Christy, loving mother of Tim, Dolores, Peter, Olivia and Vickie, dear mother-in-law of Lynsey, Dolores and the late Christy. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. from Monday. Removal on same evening (Monday) at 6.00pm to the Church of the Holy Cross, Mahon. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2.00pm. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The late Fr. Denis Ryan

The death has occurred of Fr. Denis Ryan (Retired Parish Priest of St. Jude the Apostle, Willington) and formerly of Drumcondra, D.9 and the Cistercian Abbey Roscrea. Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff of Newtownpark House Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his brother-in-law Brendan. Son of the late James and Anne Ryan (Borrisoleigh), beloved brother of Betty (Dolan). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Betty, nephews Shay, his wife Joan, Brian, his wife Rie, niece Ailish and her husband Roger, grandnieces, grandnephews, his parish and devoted parishioners of St. Jude’s, Willington, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing in the Church of St. Jude the Apostle, Willington (D6WYH51)this Sunday afternoon from 4pm finishing with prayers at 6pm, led by the Archbishop. Funeral will take place on Monday, after 11am Requiem Mass, for burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Funeral Directors in Templeogue Village. Ph:014907601

The late George Studdart

The death has occurred of George Studdart late of 13 Iona Ave., Thurles, Tipperary. George, predeceased by his loving wife Eileen, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Pat, grand-daughters Aileen, Clair, Caroline and Georgina, great grandsons, great grand-daughters, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his daughter Mary's residence at Fianna Rd., Thurles on Monday evening, 6th January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday afternoon, 7th January at 2pm for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

