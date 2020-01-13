Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, January 13, 2020

The late Christine Elligott

The death has occurred of Christine Elligott late of Ballinalard, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving family; Michael, Michelle and James, grandchildren and great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Nuala Farrell

The death has occurred of Nuala Farrell (née Crotty) late of Seskin, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Nuala passed away peacefully on Saturday evening at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Liam and devoted mother of Denis, Damien, Louise (Jones) and Conor she will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, brother John (Crotty), sister Marie (Chantry), grandchildren Denis, Ryan, Alex, Adam and Robyn, son-in-law Ian, daughter-in-law Deirdre, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late William McGrath

The death has occurred of William (Willie) McGrath late of Spafield Crescent, Cashel, Tipperary, peacefully at Cluain Arann Nursing Unit, Tipperary. William (Willie), deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, family George, Billy, John, Denis, Paddy, Paul, Margaret, Joan and Angela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Joan, Tess, Maura, Kitty and Sheila, brothers-in-law Ned, Jimmy and Gordon, sisters-in-law Helen and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cluain Arann, Tipperary. House private, please.

