Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The late John Butler

The death has occurred of John Butler late of 44 Brown Street, Portlaw, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and formerly of 45 Tracey Park, Carrick on Suir. Reposing at 45 Tracey Park, Carrick on Suir, on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial after in St. Mary's Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Martin's, Portlaw.

The late Fran Harding

The death has occurred of Fran Harding late of Coolin, Coolmeen, Labasheeda, Clare and formerly of Arrabeg, Carrig, Co. Tipperary - Tragically January 12th 2020. Predeceased by his son Shay. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Sarah-Jane, parents Willie & Bridget, parents-in-law Michael & Teresa, brothers Alan, Declan, Brendan & Colm, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law Jan, Cathy, Connie, Fiona & Siobhain, brothers-in-law Michael, John, Darren, Tim & Keith, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing this Wednesday evening at St. Benedict's Church, Coolmeen from 5 o'clock with prayers at at 7:30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Drumcliffe Cemetery. May He Rest In Peace.

The late Teresa Lonergan

The death has occurred of Teresa (Terry) Lonergan late of Gort Na Manach, Emly, Tipperary. Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by her brothers & sisters Mary, Michael, Josephine, Ailbe, Breda, Jimmy, Paddy & John. Deeply regretted by her heart broken daughter Mary-Bridget, son Ailbe, Tina, grandchildren, extended family especially Joe & Amanda, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe's Church, Emly at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wed. at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co.Clare at 2pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Foundation.

The late Eileen McAuliffe

The death has occurred of Eileen McAuliffe (née O'Connor) late of Crossagalla, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick and formerly of Newport, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Denis. Very deeply regretted by her sons Denis & Kevin, daughters Marie & Ann, daughters-in-law Angie & Catherine, sons-in-law Jack Cunnane & Ken O'Brien, grandchildren, sisters Bridie Harvey & Breda Marsh, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (Jan. 14th) from 5.30pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore. Requiem Mass Wednesday (Jan. 15th) at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The late Joseph Mitchell

The death has occurred of Joseph Mitchell late of Cormack Drive and late of Knockanpierce & St.Josephs Park, Nenagh, Tipperary (Ex 12th Battalion & 33rd Battalion U.N. Congo). Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Pre-deceased by his father Joe, mother Brigid and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie and family Breda, Valerie , Marie, Joseph, Sandra, Pearse , Josephine, David and Majella, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. "Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia Ireland".

The late Annie Ryan

The death has occurred of Annie Ryan (née Wallace) late of Bohercrowe, Emly Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff of Acornlodge. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Sadly missed by her family, Elizabeth Dolan, Noreen Bohan, James, Dolores O'Connell, Brendan, Jack and Michael, brothers Denis and John, grandchildren Niall, Karen, Ruth, David, Mark, Aoife, Rachael, Clíodhna, Jack and Evan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Famly flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Vincent's Daycare Centre.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.