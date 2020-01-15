Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The late Breda English

The death has occurred of Breda English late of The Square, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel in the loving care of her family, friends and staff. Breda Beloved eldest daughter of the late Dan and Mary. Sadly missed by her sisters, Anne, Mary (Lonergan), Gerardine (Lonergan), Veronica (O'Keeffe), Kate (Velten) brothers Denis, Larry, Harry, Dan, John and Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her dear friend Trish, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Aunt Nellie, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin St. Mitchelstown on Tuesday 14th January from 6 to 8 pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday 15th January to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Private cremation afterwards at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Clogheen Hospice.

The late Matthew Murphy

The death has occurred of Matthew Murphy late of Stoneybatter, Dublin and formerly Noan Estate, Balinure, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully with Michael by his side, former butler, valet, head of house, telephonist, model, actor, husband, stepfather and utter gentleman; sadly missed by Michael, John, Irene, his stepchildren, cousin Nellie, his great friends James, Mary and Deirdre, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday and Thursday all day – all welcome. Funeral Service on Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock in Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Rock, John Street, Cashel followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NCBI.

