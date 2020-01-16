Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, January 16, 2020

The late Thomas Joseph David Slatter

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph David Slatter late of Fr. Matthew Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family; wife Elsie, father Tommy, mother Philomena, brothers, sisters, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts and extended family and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Friday evening, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.03am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The late John Healy

The death has occurred of John Healy late of Willow Park and late of South View, Clonmel, Tipperary. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Maisie Moran

The death has occurred of Maisie Moran (née Riseborough) late of Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Tullaheady and London. 15th January 2020. Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Predeceased by her partner Tony Toohey, her sister Florence and brother John. Deeply regretted by her loving children, Bridget (O’Neill), Philip, Trish and Tony, sisters Shirley and Beryl (England) and Brenda (New Zealand), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Tony Toohey's daughter Mary and her husband Pat, her carers, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm with removal to Ballinaclough Church arriving at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 am followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

The late Paddy O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Gorman late of Main Street, Newport, Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Kitty. Sadly missed by his loving sons Patrick and Sean, daughter Mary, daughter in law Moya, son in law Dean, 6 granddaughters, brother Michael, sister in law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Saturday 18th January from 5 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Sunday 19th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Ryan) late of Orchard Heights, Sarsfield Street, Nenagh and formerly of Mantlehill, Golden, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, predeceased by her beloved husband Sean and son J.J.. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter Áine, son-in-law Sean Hogan, grandchildren Ruth and John, her loving family Peggy, Larry, Tom, Johnny, Paddy, Mattie, Gerard, Rosie, Eileen and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing on Friday 17th at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94) from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.