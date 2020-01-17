Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, January 17, 2020

The late Michael Grimes

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Grimes late of 7 Parkview Ave., Templemore, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Pre-deceased by his daughter Fiona. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Martina and Michelle, sons James, Adrian and Damien, brother Pat, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning by Malone's Funeral Directors to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, arriving for Mass at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Edmond Buckley

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ned) Buckley late of Arravale Close, Galbally Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully in the tender care of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home - Edmond (Ned) - deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret & daughter Helen, grand-children Ebony, Ethan & Ellie-Rose, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home (E34 X026) Friday (Jan. 17th) from 4.30pm; removal at 6.00pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Funeral Mass Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. No Flowers by Request.

The late James Byrne

The death has occurred of James Byrne late of 2 Finnoe road, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his sister Ann and Carol, brother Tom, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephew, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral Home Main Street, Borrisokane, on Saturday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, on Sunday morning at 10.15am for Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Timothy Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) Fitzgerald late of Kingswell, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and formerly of Rathduff, Golden, Co. Tipperary) January 16th 2020, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his daughter Marie; Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, daughter Anne, son Tim, sister Anna, daughter-in-law Kathy, son-in-law Lyndon, Anne’s partner Brian, grandsons Sebastian and Declan, granddaughter Jennifer, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Kitty, Breda, Betty, Sally, Mary and Tess, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours, friends and best pal Buddy. Reposing at Fogartys Funeral Home Tipperary (E34 VX40) Saturday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Sunday at 12.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Golden Cemetery.

The late Mary Lane

The death has occurred of Mary Lane late of Corrigeen, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully, at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Gerard, Finbarr and Noel. Sadly missed by her brothers Sean and Jim, her sister Deirdre, her sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and her many friends. Reposing at St Francis Hospice on Friday 17th from 1pm to 2pm. Removal thereafter to Rathcabbin Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 18th at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice.

The late Aaron Malone

The death has occurred of Aaron Malone late of Main Street, Borrisokane, Tipperary and late of High Street, Belmont, Co. Offaly. Aaron died on January 16th 2020. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving mother Deirdre, sisters Edwina and Niamh, brothers Craig and Jarrad, dad Ed, extended family and friends. Grant Aaron Eternal Rest and Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Patrick Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Ryan late of Leeds, U.K. and formerly The Hill, Cormackstown, Thurles, Tipperary. In his 81st year. Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Pierce and Mary, sisters Ann and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family; sister Peg (Dunne), brothers Martin, Percy, Tom, Bill, Bishop John (Mzuzu, Malawi) and Paschal, nephews, nieces, brother in law John, sisters in law Rosemary, Teresa and Phillis, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Sunday 19th Jan. from 4pm to 6pm, arriving at Holycross Abbey at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 20th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Brigid Shelly

The death has occurred of Brigid Shelly (née Connolly) late of Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully in her 59th year at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Will be sadly missed by her husband Finbar, sons Justin and Gavin, daughter Catherine, son-in-law P.J., grandchildren Holly and Daniel, brother Paddy, aunt and uncle, brothers-in-law Gerry, Laurence and Derek, sister-in-law Karan, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends. Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday at 1.30 p.m. for Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suir Haven, Thurles.

The late Thomas Joseph David Slater

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph David Slater late of Fr. Matthew Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family; wife Elsie, father Tommy, mother Philomena, brothers, sisters, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts and extended family and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Friday evening, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

