Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, January 18, 2020

The late Peter Bourke

The death has occurred of Peter Bourke late of Toureen, Cahir, Tipperary. Peter passed away unexpectedly. (Predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Ned, Richard, Jack and Tom) He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Anne, brothers Billy and Jim, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South East Mountain Rescue and Civil Defence.

The late JJ Cunningham

The death has occurred of JJ Cunningham late of Monemore, Emly, Tipperary. Peacefully at home JJ. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty (née Burke). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken son James, daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren Colleen, Sarah and their families, especially his two great-grandchildren JJ and Max. Sadly missed by his brothers Paddy and John, sisters Eileen, Mary, Margaret, Kitty and Bridie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Assocation. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Liam Heffernan

The death has occurred of Liam Heffernan late of Phibsborough, Dublin 7 and formerly of Donohill, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Fairview Community Unit. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen and children Michael, Liz, Teresa, Avril and Derek, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Monday, 20th January, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral on Tuesday morning to Christ the King Church, Cabra arriving for 11:30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation.

The late Maureen Kealy

The death has occurred of Maureen Kealy late of Chapel Lane, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Danny. Deeply missed by her loving sons, Seamus, John and Donie, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and her large circle of friends. Reposing at her son John's residence, Ashbury, Roscrea E53WR25 on Sunday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea on Monday for 12 noon Mass followed by burial in adjoining old cemetery. House private on Monday morning. Family fowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Breda O'Neill

The death has occurred of Breda O'Neill late of 20 O’Mahoney Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late PJ. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Adrienne, sons Edward, Thomas, Michael, Donald and John, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence 20 O’Mahoney Avenue - E32 T993, Saturday, January 18th, from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Nicholas' Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday, January 19th, at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Nellie Prout

The death has occurred of Nellie Prout (née Hayden) late of Garryclough Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary. Nellie died suddenly surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Martin, her loving family Mary, Robert, Siobhan, Helen and Brian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, her good neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence (E41AT22) Saturday from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.15. Burial afterwards in Boulick Cemetery.

