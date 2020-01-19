Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, January 19,2020

The late Patrick Fogarty

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Fogarty late of Carrick-On-Suir, Nine-Mile-House, Tipperary. Suddenly at his residence. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Hannah. Deeply regretted by his loving son; Bernard, daughters; Geraldine and Maura, sister; Judy, grand-children, great-grand-children, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Monday, January 20th, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Mary's Church, Grangemockler for 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 21st, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Nine-Mile-House Cemetery.

The late Martina Scanlon

The death has occurred of Martina Scanlon late of Castleview, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Martina (formerly of Neddins) passed away after a very brief illness at Beaumont Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving brother's Patrick (Pat Joe) and James (Jim), sister's Kathleen (Kit) and Mary, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her brother Jim’s home in Neddins(E91X079) on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Holy Family Church Ardfinnan on Monday morning for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Finnian’s Cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.