Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, January 27, 2020

The late James Ahearne

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Ahearne late of Abbey Meadows, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors and nursing staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. James (Jim), son of the late Kitty and Michael and brother of the late Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving daugthers Deirdre, Niamh and Catherine, brother Jack (Michael), sister Ann, grandchildren Emily, Hanna, Katie, Daniel and Ella-Mai, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law Declan, Kevin and Liam, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence E91K102 this Monday evening from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork, for cremation at 5 o'clock. House private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, please.

The late John Burke

The death has occurred of John Burke late of Cloran, Cloneen, Tipperary. Peacefully at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, sons PJ., Percy and Tom, daughters Breda, Katie and Tess, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers Michael and Patrick, sisters Nellie, Bridget and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, neices, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday from 4.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Nativity Cloneen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donation if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Matty Healy

The death has occurred of Matty Healy late of Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and formerly of Ard Mhuire, Carrick on Suir, died 24 January 2020. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on suir. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by burial in Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Noel O'Brien

The death has occurred of Noel (Patrick Noel) O'Brien late of Dalkey, Dublin / Burncourt, Tipperary and formerly of Burncourt, Co Tipperary) January 26, 2020 (peacefully) after a long illness in the wonderful care of all the staff in the Cedar Ward, St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Noel (Patrick Noel) (Comdt. Retired), beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Eamonn, Siobhán (Walsh), Elaine and James. Sadly missed by his wife, children and their partners Paula, Diarmuid, Pat and Michelle, his mother Peg, grandchildren Katie, Grace, Ruairí, James, Ellie, Ronan, Aoife and Alannah, his brother Eddie, sisters Margaret, Anne, Mary, Kate and Noreen, extended family and friends. Remembering also his late brother Mike. Reposing Tuesday in Quinn's of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey, arriving for a 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Ballyporeen Cemetery, Co Tipperary. House private. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Purple House, Bray.

