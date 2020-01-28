Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The late Desmond Cornally

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Cornally late of 92 Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Des, deeply regretted by his loving wife Delia, sons Brian and Michael, daughter Sinead, 6 grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in law, brother Ger, sisters Geraldine (Treacy) and Laura (Rice), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening, 29th January, from 4pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church on Thursday morning, 30th January, at 9.30am for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

The late Maura Campion

The death has occurred of Maura Campion (née Duggan) late of Old Dublin Road, Roscrea and formerly of Corville Road, Roscrea. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and daughter Concepta Anne who died in infancy. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary, Madeline, Evelyn and Anne, sons Martin, James, and Gerard, sisters Margaret and Julia, daughters-in-law Angela and Bernadette, sons-in-law Joe, John and Harry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Alzheimer Ireland.

The late Billy Maxwell

The death has occurred of Billy Maxwell late of Davis Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully, at Melview Nursing Home. Billy, deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock, removal at 7.30 o'clock to SS Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 o'clock with funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Heart Foundation.

The late Mary Moroney

The death has occurred of Mary (Mai) Moroney (née Kirwan) late of Glenegad Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Mai passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Recently predeceased by her husband Tommy and little angel Fíadh Rose, she will be sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Damian and Paul, grandchildren Lisa, Róisín, Conor, Ciara, Aoife, Sinéad, Edel, Orla and Jim, great-grandchildren Dean, Maisie and Seán Óg, daughters-in-law Noreen, Ann and Niamh, brothers Michael and John, sisters Winnie (Hickey) and Kitty (O’Dwyer), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late John O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of John O'Keeffe late of Blackrock, Dublin / Cahir, Tipperary. Suddenly, but peacefully, in St. Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend of Eileen and much loved father of Helen. Sadly missed by his brothers Pat and David, sisters Monica and Teresa, son-in-law Alan, his adored grandchildren James, Isa, Philip, Rosa and Maria, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing this Tuesday afternoon (January 28th) from 3.30pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown, Co. Dublin, A94 XK28 prior to his removal to the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (January 29th) at 10am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul.

