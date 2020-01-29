Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

The late Chriss Benton

The death has occurred of Chriss (Margaret) Benton (née Ryan) late of Hampton Street, Balbriggan, Dublin / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Suddenly and peacefully at her home. Late of Hampton Street, Balbriggan and formerly of Currabaha, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her loving husband Jack and her brothers Rodge, John and Harry. Chriss will be sadly missed by her daughters Marian and Paulene and her son Fergus, grandchildren Ruairí, Dara, Eoin and Oisín, brother Peader and sister Mary, son-in-law Quinn and daughter-in-law Noreen, nieces, nephews, her wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at McNally's Funeral Home, Balbriggan on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in S.S. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The late Betty Devitt

The death has occurred of Betty Devitt (née Callanan) late of John Street, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Parkstown, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, January 28th 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Betty, beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family Maura, John, Liam, Joan and James, sons-in-law Sean and Padraig, daughters-in-law Josephine, Alice and Siobhán, grandchildren Conor, Niall, Clodagh, Aisling, Adam, Sean, Aidan, Áine, Brian and Ronan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12noon followed by Burial in St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street.

The late Colette Hughes

The death has occurred of Colette Hughes late of Ormond Court, Clonmel, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary / Carlow Town, Carlow. Colette died in the tender care of Rathkeevan Nursing Home on 28th January 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn Hughes, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Paula & sons Edward, Brian & Noel, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Carolyn, Geraldine & Eilis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Wednesday (29th January) from 5pm with removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Resurrection. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Mary Meehan

The death has occurred of Mary Meehan (née Gayson) late of Chamberlainstown New Inn, Cahir, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Mary, beloved wife of the late William. Deeply regretted by her son Liam, daughters Mary and Catherine, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel this Thursday from 5.30 with removal at 7.30pm to Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to the Palliative Care.

The late Tommy Moylan

The death has occurred of Tommy Moylan late of Ballymackeogh, Newport, Tipperary and formerly of Roadstone. 28th January 2020 peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Moira O’Meara, sons Thomas and Eamon, son in law Michael, daughter in law Elaine, grandchildren Cormac, Cathal, Amy, and Thomas, Maeve and James, sisters Lily O’Grady and Eileen Ryan (Lacken), sisters in law Anne Moylan, Noreen Hartigan and Eileen Donnelly, brothers in law Seamus Ryan (Lacken) and Eddie Quigley, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, this Friday, 31st January, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 1st February, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Martin O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Martin O'Sullivan late of Shower, Ballymackeogh, Newport, Tipperary and formerly of Roadstone, Gouig and Ballyneety. January 28th 2020 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters Lorraine, Andrea, Adrian and Darragh, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Thursday 30th January from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Friday 31st at 11.30 a.m. followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 4 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

