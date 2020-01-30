Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, January 30, 2020

The late Michael Foley

The death has occurred of Michael Foley late of Dangan Park, Perrystown, Dublin and late of Loughtea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital; beloved husband of Rita and loving Dad of Michelle and the late Fr. Gerard (Gerry). Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law Ronan, grandchildren Daragh and Sorcha, sister Maureen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:30am in St. Agnes’ Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, Parkinson’s Association of Ireland or Stroke Association. Donation box at Church.

The late Noeleen Murphy

The death has occurred of Noeleen Murphy (née English) late of Glenaleamy, Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Patrick Power

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Power late of Mangan, Nine-Mile-House, Tipperary. Patrick (Paddy) deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughters; Bríd, Oonagh, Ethel, Sarah Jane, sons; Walter, Michael and Bobby, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Saturday February 1st from 5pm with removal at 7.45pm to St Marys Church, Grangemockler to arrive at 8:15pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday February 2nd in St. Mary's Church, Grangemockler at 10.30am followed by burial in Nine-Mile-House Cemetery.

The late Michael Tobin

The death has occurred of Michael Tobin late of Gurtavoher, Aherlow, Tipperary & formerly of Crogue, Tipperary & Oola, Co. Limerick. 29th January 2020. Michael. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Alice & sister Joan. Deeply regretted by his brothers Séan, Paul & Robert, sister Alice, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

