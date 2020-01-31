Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, January 31, 2020

The late Michael Byrne

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Byrne late of 19 Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the loving care of St Conlons Home Nenagh 30th of January. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosaleen, children Raymond, Shirley, Brian, Deirdre, Trevor and Fiona (Australia), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Bid, Helen and Carmel, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends and neighbours. Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday, 31st January, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Arriving to St Mary of the Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Saturday, February 1st, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Conlon's Home, Nenagh.

The late Mary Cooney

The death has occurred of Mary Cooney (née O'Dwyer) late of Gleneden'', St. Michael's Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Carrig-on-Bannow, Wexford. Peacefully in the loving care of St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick, Jan. 30th 2020, Mary, predeceased by her husband Nicky and grandson Nicky and sister Phyl. Sadly missed by her loving family, Marina, Tony, Paula, Frank and Mark, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Louis and Michael, sisters Peig and Kay, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary at 2pm and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Association. House private please.

The late Angelique Haw

The death has occurred of Angelique (Angie) Haw (née Gleeson) late of Gortmore, Terryglass, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her mother Jean, father Eamon and brother Edward. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul, son Jake, cousins Linda, Vanessa, Julie, Ger, Edward, Sean and all her cousins, Aunt Dolores, Maria Delaney and Maria Lawor, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Friday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass at 9-45 am for Mass at 10am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. No flowers please .Donations if desired to Mental health lreland

The late Mary O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donnell (née Hyland) late of Upper Cahir Abbey, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Ronga, Clogheen. Passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Wife of the late William, she will be sadly missed by her loving brothers Thomas and John, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Saturday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Hannah Ryan-Bawn

The death has occurred of Hannah Ryan-Bawn (née Doherty) late of Ballyhane East, Cappawhite, Tipperary. Peacefully in the excellent care of the Matron & Staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum. Hannah, predeceased by her husband Eddie and baby daughter Siobhán. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Freda Corcoran, son Martin, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Úna, grandsons James and Eddie, granddaughters Hannah, Rachael, Abbey and Beth, sisters-in-law Ita and Ena, nieces Freda and Úna, nephew Tomás, cousin John Ryan C, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite (E34 WR83) Saturday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon cemetery.

The late Stephen Smee

The death has occurred of Stephen (Stevie) Smee late of Bohernanave, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully. In the wonderful care of the Staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Will be sadly missed by his loving family; wife Biddy, son Derek, daughters Colette and AnnMarie, adored grandchildren Stephen, Aishlinn, Euan, Sadhbh, Shona and Max, sisters Elizabeth (Molony) and Maura (Quinlan), daughter-in-law Majella, sons-in-law Pat (Murray) and Pat (Sinnott), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 31st Jan. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church, Thurles on Saturday, 1st Feb., for Requiem Mass at 10 am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

