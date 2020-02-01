Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 1, 2020

The late Martina Poutch

The death has occurred of Martina (Tina) Poutch late of Carrig Rua & Lissenhall Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary and Ballymun, Dublin. Suddenly. Predeceased by her beloved mother Mary & sister Colette. Deeply regretted by her cherished children Zane and Zianna. Her loving father William and brothers William and Sean. Sister-in-law Roisin and also by Liam. Nieces Sarah, Eve and Katie. Her relatives neighbours and friends. Service followed by Cremation to take place at Glasnevin Crematorium this Tuesday 4th Feb at 12 o'c. House private please.

The late Christina Bannon

The death has occurred of Christina Bannon (née Kennedy) late of Castlefleming, Errill, Laois / Tipperary. Christina, predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly mourned by her loving family John and Breda (O'Brien, Ballycrinode), daughter-in-law Frances, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Cora, Oisín, Aoife, Mary, Niamh, David, Patrick and Colm, sister-in-law Mary, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence (Castlefleming) R32C573 on Sunday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30 in Killasmeestia Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Teresa Connolly

The death has occurred of Teresa Connolly (née Hickey) late of Rathkeevin, Clonmel, Tipperary. Teresa passed away peacefully on Friday in the tender care of the staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Pre-deceased by her husband Donncha, she will be sadly missed by her brother John, his wife Geraldine, their daughters Sandra, Jackie and Vicky, nephew Paul, his wife Ita and their sons David and Paul, extended family and her many dear friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Phyllis Heffernan

The death has occurred of Phyllis Heffernan (née Power) late of Garrymorris, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Larry, sons James, Michael and Laurence, daughters Geraldine and Mary, grandchildren Saskia, Sean, Aine, Sam and Max, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday evening from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Grangemockler Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. donations, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late William J. McCormack

The death has occurred of William J. McCormack late of Ballina, Tipperary and Limassol, Cyprus and formerly of Eudlo, Australia. January 29th 2020 (peacefully) in Cyprus. Adored husband of Jitka and most loving father of Bill, Sinead, Michele, Brendan, Daniel, Justin and Sarah. He will be remembered always by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many many friends. Requiem Mass in St. Catherine’s Church, Limassol on Saturday, 1st February, at 3pm. Removal on Thursday, 6th February, at 2pm to The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, for a private service followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to www.pasykaf.org.

The late Claire Ryan

The death has occurred of Claire Ryan (née Horan) late of Glenivor', Bohercrowe, Limerick Road, Tipperary Town and formerly of Ballivor, Banagher, Co. Offaly. In the tender care of Milford Hospice, Jan. 30th 2020, Claire. Predeceased by her beloved husband James P. Ryan and sadly missed by her daughters Laura and Selma, sons Greg and Ivor, sons-in-law Brendan and John, daughter-in-law Cormari, grandchildren, sister Leila, brothers Anthony, Alo, Raymond and Padraig, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Rosie, Ann, Mary and Carmei, aunts-in-law, nieces, nephews, her many life long friends and neighbours. Reposing at her residence 'Glenivor', Bohercrowe, Limerick Road, Tipperary Town, Eircode E34 VY03 on Saturday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary at 12.30pm and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. No flowers. Donations to Milford Hospice. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Annie Stakelum

The death has occurred of Annie Stakelum (née Callanan) late of Fianna Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Deeply regretted by her sons Robert, Pat, Noel, Frank and Conor, grandchildren AnnMarie, Robbie, Darragh, Christopher, Julie, Noel-óg and LisaMarie, great-grand-daughter Farah, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Sr Imelda and Peggy (Callanan), relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 1st Feb. from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 2nd Feb. at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations if desired to, "The Friends of Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles".