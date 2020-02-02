Deaths in Tipperary- Sunday, February 2, 2020

The late Willie Anglim

The death has occurred of Willie Anglim late of Cork and formerly of Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, January 31st 2020, peacefully at Heather House, Cork. Willie, beloved son of the late Paddy and Kathleen and brother of the late Mattie and Rita. Deeply regretted by his brothers P.J., Francis, Thomas and John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Sunday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

The late Peter Garrett

The death has occurred of Peter Garrett late of McDonagh Avenue, Cloughjordan, Tipperary and late of Coventry, England. Peacefully in the care of the managment and staff of St. Conlan's Home, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by his family neighbours and friends. May Peter rest in peace. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 5.30 o'c with prayers at 7 o'c. Private Cremation will take place afterwards.

The late Martin Rigg

The death has occurred of Martin Rigg late of 'Parkmount', Athea, Limerick & late of Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly on 31st January 2020. Predeceased by his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne (Guiney), sisters Elizabeth (England) and Margaret (England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, cousins, other relatives and a very wide circle of friends. May Martin’s kind, gentle and caring soul, Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

