Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 10, 2020

The late Breda Galbally

The death has occurred of Breda Galbally (née O'Brien) late of 65 Dereen Heights, Tullow Rd, Carlow Town, Carlow / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Emma and the late Paul and cherished sister of Francis, Lily, Kathleen, Maureen and the late John. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her good neighbours, friends and wonderful community of Dereen Heights. Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow, from 5p.m on Monday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for Cremation Service at 1p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital.

The late Tony Grace

The death has occurred of Tony Grace late of Ballycapple, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Tony, deeply regretted by his sister-in-law, Kathleen, nephews Pat & Liam, niece Mary, grandnieces & grandnephew, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Ryans Funeral home, Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 6.30 - 8pm with removal to SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan arriving at 9pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick Hall

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hall late of Knockavardagh, Killenaule, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael and Liam, sisters Bessie and Stella, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended members of the Hall family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Monday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Lizzie Wilson

The death has occurred of Lizzie Wilson (née Sheehy) late of Cooleeney, Moyne, Thurles, Tipperary. Lizzie (Predeceased by her husband Danny), deeply regretted by her son Tommy, daughter-in-law Philly, grandchildren Colin and Gavin, great-grandchild Mena, grand daughter-in-law Rachael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Monday, 10th February, 2020 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Moyne, arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Moyne Cemetery. Family flowers only.

