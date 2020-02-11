Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 11, 2020

The late Brid Dwyer

The death has occurred of Bríd Dwyer (née Cuddigan) late of Cill Cluain, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Ballycroneen, Cloyne, Co Cork. Peacefully. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Paddy, daughters Marian, Clare, Valerie and Mairéad, sons Gerard and Brian, grandchildren Rory, Lara, Conor, Liam and Darragh, sons in law Tom, Roy, Gerry and Finbarr, daughters in law Trish and Ale, brother Liam, sisters Mary (Adams), Anne (Cuddigan) and Lily (Flynn), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, former Presentation Secondary School colleagues, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 13th February, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (14th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Willie Houlihan

The death has occurred of Willie Houlihan late of Russellstown, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford. After a long and well cared for time in St. Patrick's Hospital Cashel. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford. Very deeply regretted by his sister Mary (Liston), brother-in-law Nicholas Liston, sisters-in-law Mary Houlihan and Kitty Houlihan, nieces Tina, Terri, Marie, Geraldine and Frankie, nephews Pat, John, Padraig, and Jim, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Tuesday evening from 5.15pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater, on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial immediately after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

The late John Hyland

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Hyland late of Lyrefune,Ballyporeen, formerly of Ronga Clogheen, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Loving husband of Marie (nee Shannon) and dear dad of Micheal and Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, son-in-law John, brother Thomas, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen this Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o clock, burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

The late Sr. Ellen McGrath

The death has occurred of Sr. Ellen McGrath late of Clonbrick, Solohead, Tipperary. McGrath, Sisters of Mercy, Derby, England & formerly of Clonbrick, Solohead, Co. Tipperary. 9/2/2020. Sr. Ellen. Predeceased by her brothers Jack (Gortvalla, Doon), Jer & Más (Clonbrick), sisters Margaret McCarthy (Fermoy), Beryl Dowling (Dublin), Chrissie Alwell (Leeds), Mai Crowe (Barronstown, Tipperary) & Freddie Gallagher (London). Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Kathleen McGrath, Columban Sisters, Dublin, The Mercy Community, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends. Funeral will take place in England. Rest in Peace.

The late Robert O'Brien

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) O'Brien late of late Ballyknock and Oldgrange, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Waterford. Robert (Bobby) O’Brien died in his 95th year on 9th February 2020, late Ballyknock and Oldgrange, Carrick-on-Suir. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (nee Dowley), his son William, his daughters Martina, Olivia, Stephanie, Regina, daughter in law, Kerrie, his sons in law, Paul, Sean, Muiris, Ruben and his grandchildren Noah, Evan, Conor, Lucy, Dylan, Harry, Rían, Zita-Mai, Bobby, Simone, Zoe-Rose and Brian. Sadly missed by his sisters Agnes, Joan, Alice, his brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening from 5pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Clonea Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Michael White

The death has occurred of Michael White late of 17 McDonagh Ave, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Lacka, Carrig Birr. Peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sister Maureen, sister-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving to Carrig church on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

