Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The late Robert Brennan

The death has occurred of Robert (Bertie) Brennan late of Newtown, Aherlow, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his family Robert (Bertie). Predeceased by his father Richard & mother Julia, brothers Séan, Jimmy, Richard & Michael, sisters Bridget Hayes (England), Eileen Murphy (Cork). Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Joseph (Newport), Peter, sisters Ann Connors (England), Kathleen Leahy (Ardavallane, Lattin), Margaret Hickey (Knock Rd., Ballyhaunis, Mayo), Sheila Coffey (Clonoulty), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great grand-nephews, great grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Lisvernane Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Clonbeg Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Fr. Luke Dempsey

The death has occurred of Fr. Luke (William) Dempsey O.P. late of Tallaght, Dublin / Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre, Dublin 24. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Ann, his nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, friends, Dominican brethren and carers. Predeceased by his brothers and sister Jack, Michael, Thomas, Sr. Agnes, Patrick and Edmond. Reposing in the large parlour of the Priory from 3pm Wednesday (February 12th). Removal to Priory Church for 5:30pm Thursday (February 13th). Requiem Mass on Friday (February 14th) at 11:30am followed by burial in Community Cemetery.

The late Catherine O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Catherine (Irene) O'Gorman (née Morrissey) late of Mountain Road Upper, Cahir, Tipperary. Wife of the recently deceased John, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at the Cottage Hospital Nursing Home Clonmel. She will be sadly missed by her loving brothers Michael and Leo, sisters Mary, Anne, Marguerita and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles arriving at approx 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Cottage Hospital Clonmel.

The late Ita Thorton

The death has occurred of Ita Thornton (née Lewis) late of Blackrock, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Vincent's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of Helen, Joan and Derek ; very sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Julie, Gary, Adam, Laura and Alanna, Julie's husband Ian and Adam's wife Emily, great grandchildren Ben, Teddy and Sienna, her sister Doly, in-laws Carmel, Terry, Frank Kevin, Miriam, Marie, Bid, Bridie and Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Frank and Ger sisters Peg, Marie, Lelia, Phil, Biddy and Joan, brothers-in-law Ned and Barry. Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock, this Thursday, Feb 13th, between 5pm and 7pm. Removal Friday morning, 14th February, to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Foxrock, arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass with burial thereafter in Deansgrange Cemetery.

