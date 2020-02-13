Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, February 13, 2020

The late Josie Dermody

The death has occurred of Josie (Johanna) Dermody (née Dillon) late of Ballyea, Rathcabbin, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Willie. Sadly missed by her sons Liam and Eamon (Rathcabbin) ,Patrick (St Anne’s, Moneygall), her daughters Lucy (Dublin), Mary Egan (Kilcormac), Frances Murphy (Knock, Roscrea), sons-in-law Ned and Seamus, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Sinead, Anna, Ciara, Connor, Eddie and Dainiel, her sister Mary Leamy, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Chapel Portumna Retirement Village Eircode (H53 TF88) Thursday, 13th of February, from 4pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin for 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 14th of February 2020, at 11am followed by burial in Bonoham Cemetery.

The late Mary Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzpatrick (née O'Donnell) late of Ballygerald, Cahir, Tipperary. Peacefully after a long illness at Bramleigh Lodge private Nursing Home Cahir, Mary, predeceased by her brother Gus, sister Sr. Pius, sister Nora. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sisters Monica and Ellen, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel this Thursday at 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. May She Rest In Peace

The late Sean McInerney

The death has occurred of Sean (John) McInerney late of Old Road, Larkspur Park, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Sean (John), deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, daughters Sandra and Deborah, sons-in-law Jorg and Brendan, granddaughters Denise and Isobel, brothers Patrick and Michael, sisters-in-law Breda, Maureen and Emily, brothers-in-law Paddy, Jerry and Bill, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.