Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, February 14, 2020

The late Eamonn Foley, Cashel

The death has occurred of Eamonn Foley, Old Road and formerly of Friar Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, February 13, 2020, peacefully at home. Eamonn, beloved son of the late Billy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Caitriona, daughters Pippa and Millie, mother Eileen, brothers Liam and Seamus, sisters Teresa, Aileen and Annette, parents-in-law Fintan and Phil Walsh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Billy Foley’s Lounge Bar, Friar Street this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

May he rest in peace

The late Tommy Butler, Cashel

The death has occurred of Tommy Butler, late of Waller’s Lot, Clonmel Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, February 13, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Benedict’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Tommy (in his 92nd year), beloved husband of the late Peggy and father of the late Tom and John. Deeply regretted by his daughters Pauline, Noreen, Caroline and Marisa, sons-in-law Oner, Eric and John, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Alex, Michelle, Trevor, Gary, Stuart, Ken, Selma, Erol, Ozan, Adam, Jack, Harry and Charlie, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The late Tom Dwyer, Clonoulty

The death has occurred of Tom Dwyer, Clogher, Clonoulty, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. February 12, 2020. Peacefully, after a short illness in the excellent care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel. Tom: Predeceased by his infant son Brian. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Mary, son Paul, daughters Sinead, Deirdre, Noelette, Elaine and Eimear, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty (E25TX26), this Friday (February 14th) from 5pm till 7pm, arriving at St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11:30am followed by burial in Holycross Cemetery.

May he rest in peace



The late Joe Ryan, Mullinahone

The death has occurred of Joe Ryan, Kyleadoher, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, February 13, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after an illness bravely borne. Joe, deeply regretted by his loving wife Breeda, sons: Derek, Alan and Niall; daughters-in-law: Melissa, Narelle and Anne; grandchildren: Joe, Amy, Lauren, Ailish, Oliver, Lucy, and Killian; brothers: Noel and Ray, sisters; Ursula and Irene; sisters -in-law: Maureen, Mel and Betty; brothers-in-law: Billy, Ger, Connie and Michael; aunts: Ursula and Sr. Clare; uncle: Joe, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone (E41 XK29) on Friday, February 14, from 5.30pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 15, at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Luke's Kilkenny.

Rest in peace



The late John Scully, Roscrea

The death has occurred of John Scully, Derragooney, Knock, Roscrea, Tipperary and formerly of Ballinrally, Camross, Co. Laois.

Pre-deceased by his parents Jim and Josie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary (O'Dea), Francis (McDermott) and Josie (Morrissey), brothers Ted and Paddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at his sister Francis McDermott residence (E53 C925) on Friday evening from 3pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Saturday morning arriving in Knock Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Pieta House.

You can read recent obituaries here