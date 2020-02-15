Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 15, 2020

The late Eamonn Foley

The death has occurred of Eamonn Foley late of Old Road and formerly of Friar Street, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully at home. Eamonn, beloved son of the late Billy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Caitriona, daughters Pippa and Millie, mother Eileen, brothers Liam and Seamus, sisters Teresa, Aileen and Annette, parents-in-law Fintan and Phil Walsh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Billy Foley’s Lounge Bar, Friar Street this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Mary Meaney

The death has occurred of Mary Meaney late of Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary. Mary passed away peacefully on Thursday 13th February 2020 in the care of the dedicated nurses and staff of the Cottage Hospital Nursing Home, Clonmel. Predeceased by her brother Tom she will be greatly missed by her sister Clare, sister-in-law Sheila, niece Edel, nephews Tomás and Fintan, grandnephew Tadhg, grandnieces Sadhbh and Saoirse, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 6.30pm, with removal at 8.00pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

