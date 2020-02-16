Deaths in Tipperary- Sunday, February 16, 2020

The late Thomas Ahearne

The death has occurred of Thomas Ahearne late of Goatenbridge, Ardfinnan, Tipperary, E91 RC99. Thomas, pre-deceased by his loving wife Kit. Deeply regretted by his sons Stephen, PJ, Tomas and Noel, daughters Breda and Joanne, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of his son Stephen, Ballyvera, Ardfinnan (E91 RC99) on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday for 1 o'clock Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybacon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Fahey

The death has occurred of Mary Fahey (née Bourke) late of Ballinlonty, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary, E41 TC04. In her 97th year. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin, Ricky and Seamus, daughters Marian, Joan and Josie, grandchildren, sister Peg Manning, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Thérese, sons-in-law Andy and Peter, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home (E41TC04) this Monday from 4 PM to 8 PM. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Drom for Requiem Mass at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

