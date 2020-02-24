Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 24, 2020

The late Fr. Michael Morgan-Evans

The death has occurred of Fr. Michael Morgan-Evans late of Blackrock Road, Cork City, Cork / late of Palmershill, Cashel, Tipperary, Society of African Missions. On 22 February 2020, peacefully, at the SMA House, African Missions, Blackrock Road, Cork; Rev. Fr. Michael; Predeceased by his parents George and Catherine (née O'Connor) and sister Mary (Beale). Deeply regretted by his brothers John and Peter, sister-in-law Virginia, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, SMA Confreres and the people of Ondo diocese, Nigeria, Bunbury diocese and Perth Archdiocese, Australia. Removal on Monday, 24 February, at 6.30pm from the Society of African Missions, Blackrock Road, Cork to St. Joseph's SMA Parish Church, Wilton. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, 25 February, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Requiescat in pace. www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie

The late Bridget Ryan

The death has occurred of Bridget Ryan (née Stakelum) late of Ard na Croise, Thurles, Tipperary and late of Ballyroan, Borrisoleigh. Predeceased by her husband Tim and sons Tim and William. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Dympna and Angela, sons Pat, Bobby, Eamonn, Aidan and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Gerry, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

