Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 25, 2020

The late Eileen Buckley

The death has occurred of Eileen (Ellen) Buckley (née McGrath) late of Knockerourke, Kiskeam, Cork and formerly of Kilcommon, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of Cork University Hospital and the excellent care of Dr. Leader practice Boherbue and surrounded by her heartbroken family. Beloved wife of Bill and loving mother of Liam and Seamus. Deeply regretted by her grandchildren Finn and Octavia and their mother Simone, ssters Breda, Noreen and Kitty, Liam's partner Roberta, Seamus' partner Jo, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Eileen Rest in Peace. Reposing at Caseys Funeral Home Kiskeam on Tuesday evening from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

The late Patricia Kenny

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pea) Kenny (née Hyland) late of Shankill, Dublin and formerly of Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. February 22nd 2020. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in St. Joseph’s Ward at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. Patricia (Pea); dearly beloved wife of the late Benny, much loved mother of John and Dominic. Sadly missed by her loving sons also Dee, granddaughter Caoilinn, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace. Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin A96 V962 (opp. Sallynoggin Church) on Tuesday from 10am with family in attendance from 5pm for 5.30pm Prayer Service (all welcome to attend) Funeral on Wednesday morning in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill at 11.30am followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. House Private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Ireland. Donation box at the back of church beside the condolence book.

The late Thomas Kirby

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Kirby late of Tallaght, Dublin and late of Emly, Co. Tipperary, February 23rd, 2020. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Rita and dear father of Michael, Paul and the late Anne (Ryan). He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters-in-law Audrey and Jean, son-in-law John, grandchildren, Catherine, James, George, Kelsey, Holly and Caitlín, great grandson Fionn, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. Removal from Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village on Wednesday (February 26th) morning to St. Dominic’s Church, Tallaght arriving for 11 o’c Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. All enquiries to – 01 451 6701.

The late Catherine Hogan

The death has occurred of Catherine Hogan (née Lonergan) late of Brookville Ave., Tipperary Town and late of Crogue, Tipperary Town, Feb. 24th 2020. Catherine, predeceased by her father Timmy, mother Maureen and sister Margaret. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her son Gavin and daughter Jessica. Sadly missed by her loving family; son, daughter and their father James, sisters Mary, Helen, Anne, Veronica and Carmel, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town, at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

